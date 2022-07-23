The Disability Pride Parade returns downtown Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Disability Pride Parade will kick off downtown Saturday.

This year's theme is "back and stronger than ever."

The parade is meant to change how people define disability and acceptance while celebrating everyone's abilities.

Organizers say this is the longest-running disability parade in the country as it's in its 19th year. The group held two "virtual parades" in 2020 and 2021.

The festivities will start at 11 a.m. with the parade route ending at Daley Plaza.