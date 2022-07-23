ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Disability Pride Parade returns downtown Saturday

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YADmb_0gqIvrsN00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Disability Pride Parade will kick off downtown Saturday.

This year's theme is "back and stronger than ever."

The parade is meant to change how people define disability and acceptance while celebrating everyone's abilities.

Organizers say this is the longest-running disability parade in the country as it's in its 19th year. The group held two "virtual parades" in 2020 and 2021.

The festivities will start at 11 a.m. with the parade route ending at Daley Plaza.

Comments / 7

masonicairborne
4d ago

I once complained that I had no shoes until I met a man that had no feet, God bless the disabled.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Commemorative CRR19 bike ride highlights history, honors those killed in Chicago's race riots

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bikers are gearing up to ride in commemoration of some of Chicago's darkest days.This week marks what is considered the start of the race riots, more than a century ago. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports from Bronzeville talking to organizers of the ride about the purpose behind the pedaling. When Peter Cole, a professor of history, bikes this weekend, the goal is for you to see him and his group and ask about the ride's purpose."You ask 100 people, 99 will say they've never heard of it and one will say they've heard of it, but wouldn't be able...
CHICAGO, IL
recordpatriot.com

20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a list of 20 photos that exemplify what life was like in Chicago during the 1950s.
CHICAGO, IL
pethelpful.com

Video of Corgi Being 'Presented' to a Crowd of Onlookers in Chicago Is Going Viral

We're now demanding every concert that we go to have pre-show entertainment. And not just another performer, although we do love the opening acts. We're strictly asking for dog shows to get us all in a good mood and ready to rock. Trust us, it can be done. Just take a look at what happened at this street festival in Chicago. A performance no one will ever forget!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rogers Park 'taco crawl' boosts local businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finding a good taco in Rogers Park is easy, but trying them all proves to be more difficult.That's what inspired the Rogers Park Business Alliance's annual taco crawl this past Thursday.Sandi Price, executive director of Rogers Park Business Alliance, said the association reaches out to businesses between Devon and Howard Street. "We reach out to the restaurants in that area and ask them if they'd be interested in participating," Price said. "They obviously agree to make tacos for however many people we sell tickets for."For both the businesses and the patrons, participation is on a first-come, first-serve...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
99.5 WKDQ

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Gallagher Way Hosts A Free European-Inspired French Market Every Month

Gather together at Gallagher Way this Thursday (7/28) for a one-of-a-kind French market. From 4 PM to 8 PM, the iconic lawn will be transformed into a breezy European-inspired marketplace complete with vendors, food trucks, and live music! Filled with macaroons, imported cheese, homemade pasta, baked goods, and a bevy of candles, soaps, and more, it’s the perfect way to spend a balmy summer night– if you can’t make it to France itself of course.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Sundays on State returns for second year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sundays on State is back for its second year -- this time with an expanded footprint, stretching from Lake Street to Monroe along State Street. Organizers have big goals for the summer street festival. Sundays on State are of course about people coming out and enjoying themselves, but organizers say there's a deeper purpose: not just to bring an economic boost to Loop businesses hit hard by the pandemic but also change the way people perceive downtown."A lot of times people are seeing isolated events on the news, and that's all that they're seeing of their downtown since...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Disability
CBS Chicago

Chicago Gourmet lineup for 2022 includes Oktoberfest-style "Prost! In The Park"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tickets go on sale Wednesday morning for Chicago Gourmet, celebrating the city's world-class chefs and restaurants.The star-studded lineup includes Boeufhaus chef Brian Ahern, Frontera Grill chef Rick Bayless, Virtue chef Damarr Brown, Soul & Smoke chef D'Andre Carter, Girl & The Goat chef Stephanie Izard, Lettuce Entertain You chef Hisanobu Osaka, and dozens more.Chicago Gourmet runs from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 atop the Harris Theater rooftop at Millennium Park.The event will feature a tacos and tequila on Sept. 22, hosted by Bayleess; "Hamburger Hop" hosted by Izard on Sept. 23, featuring burgers, beer, wine, and spirits; a "Grand Cru" on Sept. 24, featuring wines and spirits from Southern Glazer's and cuisine from multiple award winning chefs; and "Prost! In The Park" on Sept. 25, hosted  by Monteverde chef Sarah Grueneberg, featuring German Oktoberfest classics.Tickets range from $60 for a single late night event to $1,985 for a full weekend travel package for two, including a stay at The Langham luxury hotel
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lake County Fair opens Wednesday in Grayslake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for a little fun at the fair.The Lake County Fair opened Wednesday with carnival rides, pig races and petting zoos. And what's a fair without food, like funnel cakes and roasted corn.It's the 93rd year for the event, which runs though Sunday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids and include admission to the demolition derby, the monster trucks and much more.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Momentum grows in calls for reform at Moms Demand Action​ for Highland Park meeting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS)-- Since the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, momentum has been building, and membership has been soaring, for grassroots organizations like Moms Demand Action. They are pushing for gun reform and a ban on assault rifles. As CBS 2's Carlie De Mar reported, a new members' meeting of the Highland Park and Deerfield chapter of Moms Demand Action was held Tuesday evening. Nearby, the memorials to the seven lives lost in the parade massacre are still standing – and people continue to come and pay their respects. The message was clear from the organizers — you don't...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Chicago

Billy Corgan to host benefit concert for Highland Park parade massacre victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Smashing Pumpkins front man Billy Corgan announced Friday that he will be holding a special charity concert on YouTube to benefit the victims and survivors of the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre. Corgan made the announcement in front of Madame ZuZu's, the tea shop he owns at 1876 1st St. in Highland Park. He noted that he has lived in Highland Park for about 20 years, and his partner Chloe for about 10. At 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, Corgan will host a special charity concert broadcast live on YouTube for free....
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Pilsen couple transformed home into butterfly sanctuary, want to pay efforts forward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Pilsen couple are using their green thumbs for a cause. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Monday night, the couple have already transformed their entire home into a butterfly sanctuary. Now, they are hoping their initiative will plant the seed for more gardens all over Chicago. Colorful butterflies are painted all over the exterior walls of the home of Claudia Galeno-Sanchez and her husband, Leone Jose Bicchieri, in Pilsen. That is because Galeno-Sanchez and Bicchieri want people to stop and learn about the green initiative that they're growing. "We've got to take care...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Providing free furniture to Chicagoans in need

The Chicago Furniture Bank is on a mission to bring comfort and dignity to people who are struggling. Here to talk about a special partnership between the Chicago Furniture Bank and Walter E. Smithe Is Andrew Witherspoon and Maureen Smithe. 312-752-0211.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chef Dominque Tougne, Chicago’s Ambassador of French Culture, Dies at 56

Chicago’s culinary world and French community are mourning the loss of Chez Moi chef Dominque Tougne. Tougne, who opened another restaurant, French Quiche, in 2020, died on Wednesday, July 20, after suffering a heart attack. He was 56. Long before the burly, bald chef resembling French comic book character...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Photos: The O'Jays and Isley Brothers Chicago Show

After more than 60 years of electrifying people all over the world, the legendary R&B Soul group The O’Jays, which embarked on their final tour earlier this year, performed for the last time in Chicago. The tour is being billed as the “Last Stop On The Love Train." The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Despite shootings down overall in Chicago, some North Side neighborhoods see increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the weekend, 64 people were shot in Chicago.The city's top cop said that's actually much better than the violence we saw during the same weekend last year.But CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found the picture on the North Side of the city tells a different story.CPD Superintendent David Brown was right. Shootings are down citywide this year compared to 2021, but on the North Side, shootings are actually on the rise.One stretch of Division Street in Old Town was uneventful on Monday.But two women shot in an alley along the popular nightlife strip were two of...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago leaders push bid for 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago is moving forward with its bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.City and state leaders came together Tuesday morning to talk about why Chicago is the best city to host the event, as officials from the Democratic National Committee's convention site selection team visit possible venues for the event.Chicago is competing with New York, Atlanta, and Houston for the 2024 convention.Mayor Lori Lightfoot was the first to speak at a press conference in the Fulton Market District. She started by saying Chicago is the only choice and place where the convention can shine."I just want to tell...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy