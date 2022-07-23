ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris Co. DA: Man charged in 2004 Houston murder extradited from Mexico

By Web Desk
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fugitive charged with murder in a 2004 shooting in Houston has been extradited from Mexico, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday.

Antonio Balencia Davalos, 53, arrived in Houston late Friday after being brought back to America by the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Bringing fugitives back to Harris County shows that we will do whatever it takes to get justice for a victim’s family,” Ogg said. “Our law enforcement partners worked hard to find, detain and extradite this accused killer, and our prosecutors will work just as hard to get the right result in a court of law.”

Davalos is accused of shooting 31-year-old Santiago Gonzalez about 11 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2004. Gonzalez had just returned to his apartment in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane with his family. Several witnesses saw Davalos drive up and get out his truck and confront Gonzalez, who was standing at the top of the stairs outside a family member’s apartment.

After a brief argument, witnesses told police, Davalos pulled out a pistol and fired several times, killing Gonzalez. Davalos then fled and has been living in Mexico since the shooting.

Kim Bryant, head of the DA’s Fugitive Apprehension Section, credited the Houston Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the Department of Justice Office of International Affairs and the government of Mexico.

“We’re pleased to see this defendant brought back to face justice, and now we have the potential for closure for the victim’s family,” Bryant said.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

