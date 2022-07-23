Investigation underway after 3 killed in Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after three people were killed in a house fire in the Parkwood Estates area on Saturday morning.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Leondale Terrace just before 8: 30 a.m. in response to a residential house fire.

Once on scene, crews noticed signs of obstruction at the front door and were able to rescue 44-year-old Michael Young from the home. Young was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical burn injuries. Young died from his injuries on Sunday morning, according to Metro police.

According to Nashville Fire, as crews went deeper inside the home, they discovered two bodies. Metro police say the two victims have been identified as 35-year-old Angela Burgess and 60-year-old Johnny Young.

Officials say six other people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were not injured. Police say the homeowner was known to rent single rooms of the residence to different individuals.

Nashville Fire says the scene is now being treated as an arson and homicide investigation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

