Baby Hippo Celebrates First Birthday In Colorado Springs

Sydnee Scofield Tweets: Friday is my last day at KRDO. It’s truly such a special place to work, and I’m so fortunate to be given so many opportunities to grow here. Leaving is incredibly bittersweet, but something very exciting is on the horizon. I’ll share more when I can! ✨ *Sydnee Scofield is a Senior Reporter and the Weekend Anchor, she joined KRDO in February of 2021. She came to Colorado Springs from Spokane …

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO