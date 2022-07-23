ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Kids charged after setting fire to greeting cards at NC Harris Teeter, police say

By Kayla Morton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QsSs_0gqIumkB00
CBS 17 file photo

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – One child was charged with arson, and another with misdemeanor larceny, after the two set greeting cards on fire inside a Rocky Mount Harris Teeter Friday night, police said.

Harris Teeter employees worked to extinguish a small fire inside the 3679 Sunset Avenue store location in Rocky Mount at about 4 p.m. Friday after a 14- and 15-year-old began lighting greeting cards on fire, police said.

The fire was out before the Rocky Mount Fire Department, Police Department, and Nash County EMS arrived, but due to smoke, EMS still treated a worker for “breathing difficulties,” officials said.

Officers said the 15-year-old remained at the Harris Teeter and was taken into custody, but the 14-year-old fled before police arrival. However, he was quickly located and detained.

Rocky Mount police have charged the 15-year-old with misdemeanor larceny and charged the 14-year-old with first-degree arson and obstruction.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

The Harris Teeter was evacuated and closed but has since reopened as of 7:45 p.m.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Rocky Mount Fire Department are investigating this incident.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Human remains found near Optimist Park identified

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The human remains of a man who went missing over a decade ago near the current Optimist Park location have been identified thanks in part to new technology and a partnership between local police and state DNA experts. The news comes as part of a wider joint initiative between Charlotte-Mecklenburg […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Kinston man charged with murder, given $2M bond

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department believes all of the people directly responsible for a recent string of shootings in the city are in custody following another arrest Tuesday. Calvin Suggs has been charged with aiding and abetting a murder, and aiding and abetting an attempted murder, in connection to three shootings, two […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
rrspin.com

Roanoke Rapids man wanted in gaming center heist

A Roanoke Rapids man is wanted in an armed robbery which occurred Friday at Klix Internet Cafe. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Kunta Shearin faces a count of armed robbery in the crime which occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the business off Julian R. Allsbrook Highway. The police...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Greenville shooting sends man to hospital, suspect arrested

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday afternoon, which sent a man to the hospital. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to Brookfield Apartments off Evans Street to a report of shots fired. One person was taken to ECU Health Medical Center after being shot in the leg. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the injury was not life-threatening.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One arrested after man shot in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A person is in custody Monday following a shooting at a Greenville home. Kristen Hunter with Greenville police says a man was shot in the leg at 3306 Evans Street at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Hunter says the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

One killed, three injured in Jamesville crash

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. At approximately 1 a.m. Monday, first responders were dispatched near the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 64 following a report of a possible hit-and-run, according to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department.
JAMESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greeting Cards#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nc Harris Teeter#Police Department#Nash County Ems#The Queen City News#Qc News
WITN

Police investigate two overnight shootings in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were shot overnight in Rocky Mount and police are investigating whether the crimes are related. Officers say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 200 block of High Street around 2:45 Sunday morning. Soon after, they were told that Kenquasis Mckenzie was in the emergency room of UNC Nash Healthcare with gunshot wounds to his legs.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Man in wheelchair hit by car in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man, who was in a wheelchair, was hit by a car, according to police. This happened before 11 p.m. Sunday near the 4000 block of New Bern Avenue. Police said the man was crossing the street when the car hit him. The victim was taken to...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man shown in this home security camera photo. The suspect reportedly broke into a North Third Street home around 4:30am Thursday, July 21st. The homeowner was awake at the time. Police said it appeared the suspect...
SMITHFIELD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Arrests made after two killed in three separate Kinston shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has arrested two people in connection to three shootings that happened there early Monday where two people were shot and killed. Officials said Ervin Lee Waters Jr. has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was taken into custody in Greenville with […]
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Police Cite 4 Store Clerks

SELMA – Selma Police cited four store clerks July 20 after conducting an undercover alcohol campaign. Selma Police went to 21 different stores and sent a minor into each business to see if they could purchase alcohol. They were denied purchase at 17 businesses. However, four sold to the minor.
SELMA, NC
WRAL

Video shows daycare worker kicking baby, being rough with children

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Video shows daycare worker kicking baby, being rough with children. An employee fired last week from Wake Forest daycare provider Kids 'R' Kids faces misdemeanor...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

One dies in Rocky Mount home fire

Rocky Mount, N.C. — One person died in a mobile home fire in Rocky Mount on Saturday. Rocky Mount firefighters responded to the home on Cliff Lane just after 4:30 p.m. and saw flames billowing from the roof. Flames were also coming through two windows located in the middle of the structure.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Grand Jury Indicts Man In Shooting Death Of Pawn Shop Gunsmith

BENSON – A Johnston County man has been indicted by a Grand Jury for the death of an employee at Kennedy’s Paradise Pawn in Benson. On January 27, 2022 around 11:10am, police responded to a report of an accidental shooting inside the business at 123 West Main Street.
BENSON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy