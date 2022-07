#Bridgeport News: In view of the continued gun violence in the area of Park Avenue and Vine Street, the Bridgeport Police Department (BPD) Narcotics and Vice Division conducted a criminal investigation at the Scotch Bonnett Studio located at 22 Vine Street. Narcotics and Vice Officers were able to secure a search warrant for the business, its gated parking area, and all motor vehicles positioned within said parking area where narcotics and marijuana transactions were occurring.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO