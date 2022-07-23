ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

River Falls crushes Menomonie in legion regional opener

River Falls Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiver Falls Post 121 erupted for seven runs in the top of the third inning on its way to a 12-2 victory over Menomonie in a first round game at the American Legion Class AA regional baseball tournament Friday afternoon at First National Bank of River Falls Field. River...

www.riverfallsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
River Falls Journal

Post 121 legion team heading to state for ninth straight season

The goal for the River Falls Post 121 baseball team at the beginning of the summer was just to get better every day. That approach has earned the team a berth in the American Legion Class AA 19U State Tournament this weekend in Fort Atkinson. Post 121 regional champs. River...
River Falls Journal

Alexander “Alex” Belle Isle

CLEAR LAKE, Wis. - Alexander “Alex” Belle Isle, 58, Clear Lake, Wis., died Saturday, July 23, in his home. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wis. A graveside service will follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements by...
CLEAR LAKE, WI
River Falls Journal

Tammie Jo Norris

Tammie Jo Norris, age 54, of Stillwater, MN, passed away of July 20, 2022 at the Granite House in Stillwater. She is survived by her parents, Tom and Marge Norris of Lakeland, MN; grandmother, Violet Scott of River Falls, WI; brother, Rick Norris of Hudson, WI; niece, McKayla Chapin of North St. Paul, MN; nephews, Tommy Norris and Jimmy Norris both of Hudson, WI; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
STILLWATER, MN
mygateway.news

Western Wisconsin Health sells land to Kwik Trip

BALDWIN, WI – Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is excited to announce the sale of the downtown Baldwin property (the old hospital site) to Kwik Trip. As part of the purchase agreement Kwik Trip is donating the current downtown Baldwin Kwik Trip land and building (1010 Main St, Baldwin, WI) to the Village of Baldwin, which will become the new location of the Baldwin Community Food Pantry.
BALDWIN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcadia, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Menomonie, WI
Menomonie, WI
Sports
River Falls, WI
Sports
City
River Falls, WI
River Falls Journal

Legendary Somerset coach Larson to be inducted into WFCA Hall of Fame

Legendary Somerset High School football coach Bruce Larson, who passed away in February, will be posthumously inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of the hall’s Class of 2023, the association announced Saturday, July 23. Larson will be part of the 12-member class at...
SOMERSET, WI
River Falls Journal

Midge “Mary” Coleman

July 19, 1947 - July 23, 2022. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Midge “Mary” Coleman, 75, New Richmond, Wis., died Saturday, July 23, in New Richmond. A memorial service is pending.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The future of Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam kicked off in full force this past weekend, with three full days of live music and thousands of fans attending. “We had an amazing weekend down here at the festival site and at the end of the day, Mother Nature cooperated with us,” Kathy Wright, Country Jam General Manager, said. “So, that made the weekend a lot easier. A little panic going in and out, but being able to have a really safe and easy event for everyone was amazing.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Baker
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Forrest Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A North Branch man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an east Twin Cities Metro county Monday evening. The deadly crash happened on Interstate 35 north of Hwy. 97 in Forrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says 45-year-old Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch on the right side where the motorcycle flipped before coming to rest.
ROCHESTER, MN
River Falls Journal

Jerome “Jerry” Johnson

Jerome “Jerry” A. Johnson, age 73 of Hudson, WI, passed away surrounded by family on July 24, 2022 at his home. Jerry was born on September 27, 1948 in Amery to Alfred and Olive (Hansen) Johnson. He grew up on the family farm with his six siblings and graduated from Clear Lake High School with the class of 1966 before studying at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Jerry held a lifelong love of books, and this passion shaped his entire adult life. Out of college, Jerry moved to Denver, Colorado, and took a job as a Book Scout, where he tried to locate copies of desired books for a local book dealer. After a few years, he became a Bookman himself and opened his own bookstore where he would buy, sell and trade used books. He eventually relocated to Lacrosse where he opened the Badger Book Shop. It was at the book shop where he met his wife, Patricia Olson, and the couple were married on July 30, 1994 at Bethel Lutheran in Hudson. The couple resided in Hudson where Jerry continued working as a Bookman locating and dealing books, but also began a 20+ year career with Webb/Quebecor Printing. At Quebecor, Jerry worked as a press operator and in logistics before transferring to shipping periodicals. He enjoyed learning new things and was a member of a Civil War Round Table that met in Stillwater. Jerry will be missed by many.
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Rice Lake man arrested on 5th OWI offense

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Rice Lake was arrested Sunday morning in Washburn County. Wisconsin State Troopers stopped to check on a disabled motorist on County Road D. An investigation was conducted on the driver, 41-year-old Christopher Michael Karpowicz. Karpowicz was arrested for operating a motor vehicle...
RICE LAKE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#River Falls Post 121
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt after separate weekend motorcycle crashes in Pierce County

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes this weekend in Pierce County. The first crash happened on Saturday at 4:33 p.m. on Highway 29 near 690th Avenue in the Town of Clifton near River Falls. A 53-year-old man from South Range was driving his motorcycle east on Highway 29 when he lost control and went into the ditch. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. after being hurt in the crash.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

Michael J. Shumaker

Michael J. Shumaker age 52 of Hudson, WI, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2022. He will remain in the hearts of his wife of 23 years, Andrea (Beuning) and their children; Carolyn (18) and Maxwell “Max” (16); his parents James and Cheri Shumaker; brother Steve (Moni) Shumaker and their children Heather (Jacob) Moulten and Eric Shumaker; brother Dave (Michelle) Shumaker and their children Rachel Shumaker (Gunnar and their daughter Kennedy) and Sam Shumaker. Mike will also be missed by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. He is preceded in death by both his Shumaker and Lockey grandparents.
HUDSON, WI
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Minnesota’s largest police association endorses Jesse Johnson

On Tuesday, July 26, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and its board of directors announced their endorsement of Jesse Johnson for State House District 20A. Jesse Johnson is a decorated veteran of the United States Army running to represent his hometown of Cannon Falls and surrounding communities. MPPOA...
CANNON FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KROC News

Latest Update On Highway-52 Construction Project in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just posted an update about the progress of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just a couple of construction projects underway. They're all part of MnDOT's three-year plan that will replace several bridges and intersections as well as rebuild major sections of that busy highway.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
WEAU-TV 13

Couple brings new business to Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 12 years ago, Jody Kreibich met her husband, Jim Kreibich at Country Jam. “I was in VIP and I went out to the Bud Light tent in the back and he was back there and actually my sister said she found him, found ‘the one,’” Jody said.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
mygateway.news

Another serious motorcycle accident reported in Pierce County

ELLSWORTH, WI – On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at about 11:39 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash with injuries on State Highway 63 near U.S. Highway 10, Ellsworth, Wisconsin in Ellsworth Township. It was determined Kyle Fautt, 44 years old from...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy