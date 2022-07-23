ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

US senators will investigate private treatment facilities that housed Oregon children in foster care

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
ijpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo U.S. senators from the Pacific Northwest are investigating abuse at facilities that run treatment programs for children, including the center where a 9-year-old girl placed in Oregon foster care was drugged and another where a 16-year-old child was restrained for so long he suffocated to death. U.S. Sens....

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 21

Karen Green
4d ago

if these Senators actually cared, they'd of already been doing something about the negligence of DHS , after all Wyden and Defazio have been in office for years,,, just more mouth service, because it's an election year 😏,,, vote red Oregon ❤🙏🇺🇸

Reply(3)
17
FED-UP
4d ago

Oregon. rules for.DHS rules for child neglect and abuse are so far out of line its horrible... the child has to be on its death bed or die before they will do anything..

Reply
7
Heather Shields
4d ago

Our Children Services Division has been like this since I was going thru it in the 80's. Be nice if they actually did some reforming but this is the same campaign promise I've heard since the 80's. 🤷‍♀️ Wake me up when they do something. 🤷‍♀️

Reply(1)
9
