The drug crisis is both complicated and insidious and has been growing exponentially for the past twenty years. Every year the number of deaths and overdoses rise across the country and locally despite the best efforts to combat the issue. However, despite these facts we have some reason for hope as half year statistics locally demonstrate that both overdoses and deaths are down significantly for the first half of this year. First let’s get to the facts of the matter and then look at some reason why we are seeing stats that buck the trend. According to the latest monthly statistics released by the Rockland County Crime Analysis Center total drug overdoses countywide are down year over year by 43%. Even more importantly, deaths from overdoses are down by 26% year over year. In Clarkstown the numbers are even more impressive. In Clarkstown overdoses are down 50% and deaths fromoverdoses are down 45%!

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO