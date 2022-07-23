ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Parenting Can Break Your Heart, But It Makes You Stronger

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the sun sets on the pond, my small boy swings his net so hard he stumbles into the water. "Mama!" he hollers. "Did you know fireflies are over 100 million years old?" "Mama, when will I be 100 million years old?" Like a song that I know by...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Fires Back at Fan Accusing Her of ‘Bad Parenting’

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Dad booted ball so hard into toddler's face he thought he'd killed him

A dad 'almost killed' his own son by accidentally booting a football at the toddler's face so hard it launched him through the air onto their brick driveway - joking it's 'put him off the sport for life'. Nick Ballinger was enjoying a kickabout against his front gate when he tried to hit the ball over two-year-old Quade Ballinger's head with almost disastrous consequences.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Break Your Heart#Black Hole#Seaweed#Maternity
GMA

Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
GEORGIA STATE
pethelpful.com

Toddler's Elated Reaction to Meeting a Puppy Wins the Internet This Week

Most people would agree that two of the cutest things are puppies and happy toddlers. What happens when you put a toddler and a puppy together? Only the best video ever!. In the video posted by @mmpsc30 on TikTok, a young girl meets a puppy for the first time, and there is just so much to love about this interaction. The little girl's mother captured the video of this meeting, and it shows the puppy jumping up and down, clearly excited to meet this new, small human. When faced with a cute and excitable puppy, this young girl has the most adorable reaction.
PETS
The Independent

Teenage mother takes toddler son to prom as date

A teenager has been praised as the "best mother" after she shared pictures of her prom date - her young son.Melissa McCabe, 16, told the Liverpool Echo that she had her son Arthur at 15 years old and wanted him to be a part of her special day."It was so nice because people who I don’t normally even speak to were coming up and saying how cute Arthur is and saying how proud they are of me... I couldn’t have asked for better support from my teachers," Melissa said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
HuffPost

My Husband Is A Parent Too — But You'd Never Know It Based On What People Say To Us

In early 2017, my husband and I sat in the OB-GYN’s office to confirm that we were pregnant with our first child. The room was littered with literature for new moms on birthing and breastfeeding classes, hospital tours and registration, and pamphlets on how to recognize postpartum depression. As we sat waiting for our ultrasound, my husband pointed out the lack of resources for men transitioning to life as new dads.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?

Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

A Husband Blew Up at His Wife for Leaving Kids Home Alone & Reddit Thinks He’s Covered in Red Flags

Reddit is rallying around a mom who took to the “AITA” forum to share a very unpleasant interaction she had with her husband over the kids. The Reddit user explained that she has two kids (11M and 10F), and her husband has two daughters (18F and 15F). Her partner is a strict parent and protective, she said, but has a good relationship with her children.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Does the Brain Heal After an Eating Disorder?

Eating disorder recovery is different for everyone, making it difficult to study. Brain structure and function can change during eating disorder illness. It's unclear how much of this is reversed during recovery. Lasting changes in the brain could interfere with long-term eating disorder recovery. Brain stimulation could help alter brain...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What the World Needs Now Is 'Life-Enhancing' Anxiety

Anxiety is a fear of the unknown. But it is also a call to the unknown. What I term "life-enhancing" anxiety is a signal that we are not only called to the unknown, but that it is urgent to explore it. Without life-enhancing anxiety, we are in danger of personal...
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

'Let him talk first': Book from 1950 shares hilarious 'tips to look after your husband'

A page from a book published in 1950 doling out "tips to look after your husband" is going viral as it highlights how entrenched gender roles were in the past. The page came from a home economics book and the advice offered was sexist, detailing a woman's duty to serve her husband. Some of the advice ranged from staying quiet and greeting him with a smile to taking off his shoes and never ever complaining. The tips were categorized into 10 sections, such as "'Have dinner ready', 'Prepare yourself', 'Clear away the clutter', 'Prepare the children', 'Minimize all noise', 'Make him comfortable', 'Listen to him' and 'Make the evening his.'" It's pretty evident that every tip involves catering to the man while the woman herself must be invisible as much as possible. The man is the protagonist throughout the piece. The goal for women, per the advice, is to "make your home a place of peace and order where your husband can renew himself in body and spirit."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Angry People: An Unexpected Explanation

Being hungry can make you feel more irritable and angrier than you otherwise would. This phenomenon, often referred to as "hanger," can negatively affect your mood and interactions. If left unaddressed, hanger can also have implications for your physical health, such as malnutrition. A driver in the car next to...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy