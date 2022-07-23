Fate Brewing hosts first 'Sour & Sweet Beer Fest' on Aug. 13

Scottsdale-based Fate Brewing Company will host the inaugural Sour & Sweet Beer Fest in Old Town Scottsdale on Aug. 13.

According to a press release, the new craft beer festival will feature more than 50 light and sour beers from 13 Arizona breweries, food from local food trucks and live music.

“A crisp lager or sour hits differently on a hot Arizona summer day,” head brewer at Fate Adam Schmeichel stated in the release. “So, we thought, ‘Why not bring together the best light and sour beers our brewing community has to offer into one festival?’ Thus, the Sour & Sweet Beer Fest was born. Best of all, we’ll be indoors.”

Sour & Sweet Beer Fest will be held at The Clayton House, an event space located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at 3719 N. 75th St.

Other participating breweries include:

O.H.S.O. Brewery

Grand Canyon Brewing Co.

Ranch Hand Brewing Co.

12 West Brewing Co.

Huss Brewing Co.

Oro Brewing Co.

Desert Monks Brewing Co.

Goldwater Brewing Co.

Cider Corps

State 48 Brewery

Simple Machine Brewing Co.

Barrio Brewing Co.

Food will be available for purchase from the Dilla Libre, French Me and Eis Café food trucks.

Attendees in need of an extra cooldown can try the Blueberry Lemonade Sour, a collaborative dessert between Fate Brewing and Eis Café featuring a specialty sour and ice cream, the release stated.

General admission is $45 and includes a 1 p.m. entry, 15 tasting tickets and a commemorative glass, while the $65 VIP tickets add a 12 p.m. entry and a commemorative t-shirt. Admission for designated drivers is $10 and must be purchased with a VIP or GA ticket.

Free parking will be available near the venue in the Civic Center Library garage. Attendees must be 21 or over.

To purchase tickets for the Sour & Sweet Beer Fest, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sour-sweet-beer-fest-tickets-345869443817.