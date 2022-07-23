ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU football games you can’t miss this season

By Courtney Layton
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville is highly anticipating East Carolina University’s upcoming football season. The same could be said for Eastern North Carolina and beyond.

Pirates QB holds first-ever football camp at D.H. Conley

ACC football games you don’t wanna miss this season

Anticipation is running high as we get closer and closer to Pirate football, where Dowdy-Ficklen is packed on Saturdays. As we gear up for football in Greenville, here’s a look at games you don’t want to miss, whether it’s from your TV or among the many Pirate fans in the football stadium.

GAMES IN DOWDY-FICKLEN STADIUM:

WEEK 1:

September 3rd: NC State – Noon, ESPN

Both teams kick off their season with this in-state rivalry game. With it being at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, emotions will no doubt be running high. Last time these two teams faced each other, the Wolfpack won big, 34-6. ECU is looking to defend its home territory and take its first win away from NC State since 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcSll_0gqIsb6c00
(AP file photo)

WEEK 4:

September 24th: Navy – TBA

These two teams faced each other last November, where ECU’s Owen Daffer drilled a 54-yard field goal as time expired to earn a 38-35 victory in Annapolis. We’ll see if Navy is coming back for revenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nibhq_0gqIsb6c00
Owen Daffer (Brian Bailey, WNCT photo)

WEEK 7:

October 15th: Memphis – TBA

We all remember the thriller last year between the Pirates and the Tigers. The win gave East Carolina bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015 and its highest overall win total (6-4, 4-2 in American) since 2014.

Keaton Mitchell scored on a 24-yard run in overtime, followed by the Pirates breaking up a conversion pass in the end zone to give East Carolina the win, 30-29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273H6V_0gqIsb6c00
Keaton Mitchell vs. Memphis (ECU Sports Information photo)

WEEK 8:

October 22nd: UCF – TBA

In Orlando last season, the Knights only took the win away by four points after the Pirates had the advantage with 24 seconds to go. Mark-Antony Richards’ 1-yard touchdown helped lift the Knights to a 20-16 victory.

WEEK 11:

November 19th: Houston – TBA

Last year in Houston, the No. 17 ranked Cougars handed the Pirates an overtime loss. After ECU put 14 points up in the fourth quarter to force overtime, Houston’s Alton McCaskill ran 25 yards for a touchdown to give them the win.

AWAY GAMES:

WEEK 6: TULANE – TBA

ECU scored every quarter except for the third in their last matchup, winning 52-29. They are hoping to hold onto that motivation this year.

WEEK 9: BYU – TBA

The last time these two teams faced each other was in 2017, when the Pirates defeated BYU 33-17. Could being at home give the Cougars the advantage this time? The Pirates will need all the support they can get in their furthest west trip this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekYep_0gqIsb6c00
Holton Ahlers (ECU Sports Information photo)

WEEK 10: Cincinnati – 7:30 PM

The last game the Pirates played last season was against the Bearcats, due to their bowl game against Boston College being canceled. Cincinnati, which was ranked No. 4 and went on to the college football playoff, took the win away, 35-13.

WEEK 12: Temple – TBA

The Owls suffered a 45-3 loss last time they faced ECU. Quarterback Holton Ahlers threw for three touchdowns and Keaton Mitchell rushed for 146 yards.

