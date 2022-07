CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two juveniles are facing a charge of murder after a man was found in a “hand-dug grave” in Chilton County earlier this year. According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call from a caretaker at the Corinth Cemetery regarding a body found near a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 on May 5. The partially decomposed body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy where the manner of death was ruled to be homicide.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO