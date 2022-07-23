ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Lincoln Aviator Lineup Ditches These Two Color Options

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Lincoln Aviator will no longer be available with two paint colors that were offered for the 2022 model year, Ford Authority has learned. The Bronze Smoke Metallic color (paint code EF) as well as the Burgundy Velvet Metallic hue (paint code R3) will not be available to order for...

fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Maverick Color Lineup Briefly Revealed On Blue Oval Site

Given the fact that demand for the 2022 Ford Maverick quickly exceeded the automaker’s production capacity, forcing it to stop taking orders and push many of those orders to the next model year, quite a few folks are likely looking forward to ordering a 2023 Ford Maverick. That process will begin in early August, as Ford Authority reported earlier this month, while production at the Hermosillo Assembly plant will follow suit in October. However, it seems as if the 2023 Ford Maverick color lineup appeared briefly on The Blue Oval’s official site, according to the Maverick Truck Club, potentially previewing what we can expect in that regard.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 XL Gains Standard Power Equipment, Cruise Control

The 2023 Ford F-150 lineup is set to undergo a number of changes – including the addition of multiple new variants – as Ford Authority has outlined over the past few months. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the entry-level 2023 Ford F-150 XL is set to receive its own host of changes in terms of equipment, as The Blue Oval is dropping the 100A XL Equipment Group for that particular trim level.
TRAVEL
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Could Lose Out Big Time If They Broker Or Resell Inventory

The state of the current automotive market – one ripe with production issues, inventory woes, and ever-rising prices – isn’t ideal for both Ford dealers and the automaker itself, not to mention customers. Thus, FoMoCo is in the midst of attempting to make major changes to the way it sells vehicles, creating new policies for hot vehicles like the Ford Bronco to stem reservation and retail order abuse, while also warning Ford dealers about grossly marking up vehicles and abusing the vehicle allocation process. Now, according to a dealer memo recently seen by Cars Direct, the automaker is imposing new, far stricter penalties on Ford dealers in an effort to stop brokers and resellers.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

All-New Ford Everest Begins Shipping Out From Thailand

The next-generation Ford Everest was revealed back in March as an all-new version of the automaker’s more rugged, Ford Ranger-based three-row SUV, not too terribly long after the debut of that new model as well. The new Ford Everest is being produced for international markets at the wholly-owned Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the joint-venture AutoAlliance Thailand (AAT) following a $900 million dollar investment, as Ford Authority reported back in December. Now, with a launch planned for Australia this August amid heavy consumer interest and a bevy of parts and accessories on deck, the first batch of next-gen Ford Everest SUVs has officially shipped to customers in Thailand and various other countries around the globe.
WORLD
fordauthority.com

BlueOval City Milkshake Debuts As Tasty Ford Motor Company Tribute

Work on the brand new Ford BlueOval City complex is well underway after it was put on the map late last year, and will bring thousands of jobs to a part of the country where those positions, as well as the site’s economic impact, are sorely needed. Site prep for Ford BlueOval City site began back in March and is winning over residents, though it isn’t totally lacking controversy, even if the complex is viewed mostly as a community boosting project. BlueOval City construction is on schedule as the automaker works out logistics at the site, as Ford Authority reported last week, but residents of nearby Brownsville, Tennessee won’t have to wait any longer to get a taste of what to expect – at least in the form of a frozen treat.
BROWNSVILLE, TN
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Retractable Drop Leg Trailer Assist System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a retractable drop leg trailer assist system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 18th, 2019, published on July 19th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11390254. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of towing-related patents in...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Super Duty Owners Are Highly Satisfied With Their Pickups

The Ford Super Duty has faired quite well in some recent owner surveys, as the F-350 was named as one of Consumer Reports‘ Most Satisfying Trucks of 2022 while the F-250 made the cut in the same survey back in 2021. Now, the 2022 Ford Super Duty is being recognized as the top ranking large heavy-duty truck in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. APEAL Study – which saw Ford rank above the mass market segment average and Lincoln land below the premium segment average – joining the Ford Bronco Sport in that regard as well.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Nickel Supply Mostly Secured Through 2026

Last week, Ford announced a number of steps it has taken to secure the raw materials it needs to build a grand total of 600,000 EVs across the globe next year, consisting of 270,000 Ford Mustang Mustang Mach-E crossovers, 150,000 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups, 150,000 E-Transit vans, and 30,000 units of an all-new mid-size crossover destined for Europe. FoMoCo has achieved this through a variety of partnerships and signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a number of companies to explore additional supplier agreements that also ensure that the Ford EV battery nickel supply has been mostly secured through 2026 as well.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Owners Among Most Satisfied In Segment

The 2022 Ford Maverick proved to be a massive hit with a broad array of consumers from the day it launched, including first-time pickup buyers, small business owners, millennials, and Gen Z. The compact pickup continues to be a popular entity among shoppers, but it’s also proven to be quite satisfying with owners as well, even after many experienced a fairly stressful ordeal ordering and taking delivery of one. At least, those are the findings from the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. APEAL Study, which ranked the 2022 Ford Maverick as one of the most satisfying vehicles in its segment – joining the Ford brand, which ranked above the mass market segment average, Lincoln, which landed below the premium segment average, and both the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Super Duty, each of which topped their individual segments as well.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Hoonigan Hoonicorn RC Car Officially Revealed

Ken Block’s Ford Mustang Hoonigan Hoonicorn is easily one of the wildest pony cars ever created, and even though it was specifically designed to go sideways around corners, it’s also virtually unbeatable in a straight line, too. Block and Ford ended their decade-long relationship back in January of 2021, and the head Hoonigan sold off a host of his Blue Oval rides, including the Hoonitruck, but he has kept the Hoonicorn in his collection, regardless. Now, fans of that particular ride can snag their own radio controlled version, courtesy of the folks at Associated Electronics.
CARS
fordauthority.com

APG Ford Bronco ProRunner Package Debuts As New Raptor Alternative

The Ford Bronco Raptor debuted earlier this year as the ultimate variant of the already capable off-road-focused SUV, packing more power and some serious suspension upgrades in the process. However, the Bronco Raptor will only be produced in limited quantities for the 2022 model year, with most of those examples going to carryover reservation holders. Thus, those that want a more serious version of the new Ford Bronco must look elsewhere, though a number of aftermarket companies are offering fortified versions of the SUV, including Hennessy. Now, the APG Ford Bronco ProRunner package has debuted as another new Raptor alternative.
CARS
fordauthority.com

NHTSA Opens 2021 Ford Bronco 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Failure Investigation

A select number of 2021 Ford Bronco owners began having valve-related issues with their twin-turbocharged 2.7L V6 EcoBoost powerplants several months ago, and in early June, three of those owners filed petitions seeking an investigation into the matter by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in addition to around a dozen complaints filed by other owners. These problems are so bad that in some cases, owners have experienced total engine failure. Now, the NHTSA has indeed opened an investigation into 2021 Ford Bronco models equipped with the 2.7L V6 EcoBoost.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Ranger Sales Lose Nearly Half Segment Share During Q2 2022

RANGER -52.64% 16,201 34,205 -42.03% 33,840 58,371. In Canada, Ford Ranger deliveries totaled 1,255 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 70 percent compared to 4,125 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Ranger sales decreased about 60 percent to 2,491 units. MODEL...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2017 Ford C-Max Among Most Satisfying Five Year Old Hybrids

The Ford C-Max may be gone, but it certainly isn’t forgotten, as the discontinued model continues to rack up accolades, as the 2014-2015 C-Max was recently added to Consumer Report‘s Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000 list, while the 2017 Ford C-Max ranked as one of the top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy and the Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000, according to the same consumer organization. Now, the 2017 Ford C-Max has once again earned the praise of Consumer Reports after landing on yet another one of its lists – The Most Satisfying Five-Year-Old Hybrids.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Potential Ford Layoffs Would Not Impact Michigan Incentive Package

As Ford Authority reported back in May, Ford is set to receive over $100 million from the state of Michigan for its efforts to retool the automaker’s Detroit area plants, moves that will add around 3,000 jobs. A few weeks later, Michigan lawmakers in the state’s House Appropriations Committee signed off on that incentive package for Ford plants in the state, with the money slated to come from the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve. Ford is also investing $3.7 billion of its own money into these changes, which also include revamping its Ohio and Missouri-based assembly plants. However, it seems as if future salaried Ford layoffs won’t jeopardize the automaker’s ability to receive those Michigan state incentives, according to the Detroit Free Press.
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Vehicle Build Data Sharing Agreement Inked Once Again

Back in April 2021, Ford launched a new VIN decoder tool for the owners of 2018 and up trucks that displays vehicle specifications and calculates payload and towing capacity. Then, just a couple of weeks ago, the automaker announced a new partnership with DataOne Software – a leading provider of automotive data and software solutions – that will add Ford vehicle build identification information to that company’s VIN Decoder API web service, giving customers greater access to Ford vehicle build data from the 2011 model year and up. Now, another Ford vehicle build data sharing agreement has been signed, this time with J.D. Power ChromeData.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Materials Localization Strategy Currently Underway

Last week, Ford announced a number of steps it has taken to secure the raw materials it needs to build a total of 600,000 EVs across the globe in 2023, consisting of 270,000 Ford Mustang Mustang Mach-E crossovers, 150,000 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups, 150,000 E-Transit vans, and 30,000 units of an all-new mid-size crossover destined for Europe. FoMoCo has achieved this through a variety of partnerships and signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a number of companies to explore additional supplier agreements that also ensure that the Ford EV battery nickel supply has been mostly secured through 2026. Now, the automaker is working on localizing the processing of key Ford EV battery materials in North America, too.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Super Duty Power Stroke Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed

Back in 2018, a class-action lawsuit was filed claiming that 2011-2017 Ford Super Duty F-250 and F-350 pickups equipped with Ford 6.7L V8 Power Stroke diesel engines emitted more nitrogen oxide emissions than gasoline engine-powered versions. In fact, the plaintiffs in the case claimed that these trucks emitted so much nitrogen oxide that they violate EPA standards. However, this lawsuit has now been dismissed after a federal judge dropped the case, according to Car Complaints.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Pricing Revealed

The 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition was revealed one month ago as a retro-inspired, two-tone tribute to the iconic pickup’s past. The new model is one of a handful for the 2023 F-150, however, as well as one of several changes taking place in the F-150 lineup for the new model year. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition – which is optional on XLT High 302A equipped pickups – will cost $1,975.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid Order Banks To Open Up Two Weeks Earlier

Earlier this month, Ford Authority reported that 2023 Ford Maverick order banks for models equipped with the Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost engine were scheduled to open up on August 2nd, 2022, with production beginning at the Hermosillo Assembly plant on October 24th. However, it was unclear if that would also be the case with 2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid order banks, which were slated to open a couple of weeks later, on August 15th. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid order banks will also open up on the second of the month, too.
CARS

