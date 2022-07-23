2023 Lincoln Aviator Lineup Ditches These Two Color Options

The 2022 Ford Maverick proved to be a massive hit with a broad array of consumers from the day it launched, including first-time pickup buyers, small business owners, millennials, and Gen Z. The compact pickup continues to be a popular entity among shoppers, but it’s also proven to be quite satisfying with owners as well, even after many experienced a fairly stressful ordeal ordering and taking delivery of one. At least, those are the findings from the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. APEAL Study, which ranked the 2022 Ford Maverick as one of the most satisfying vehicles in its segment – joining the Ford brand, which ranked above the mass market segment average, Lincoln, which landed below the premium segment average, and both the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Super Duty, each of which topped their individual segments as well.
