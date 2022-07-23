2023 Lincoln Aviator Lineup Ditches These Two Color Options

Work on the brand new Ford BlueOval City complex is well underway after it was put on the map late last year, and will bring thousands of jobs to a part of the country where those positions, as well as the site’s economic impact, are sorely needed. Site prep for Ford BlueOval City site began back in March and is winning over residents, though it isn’t totally lacking controversy, even if the complex is viewed mostly as a community boosting project. BlueOval City construction is on schedule as the automaker works out logistics at the site, as Ford Authority reported last week, but residents of nearby Brownsville, Tennessee won’t have to wait any longer to get a taste of what to expect – at least in the form of a frozen treat.

BROWNSVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO