The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a theft case at Lowe's that reportedly included two shopping carts filled with more than $1,600 in merchandise. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, two subjects left Lowe's on Old Fort Parkway with the goods – possibly fleeing the area in a black Dodge Ram extended cab pickup truck. The 4X4 didn't have a license plate on the back, making it harder for police to track down the owner of the late model truck.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO