(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATE - WGNS has more information on a Bradyville Pike accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon around 3PM (07/23/22). 70-Year-old Antonio Pena was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar minivan when he ran off the left side of the road, colliding into a culvert. The van came to a rest after hitting a tree near the Bradyville Convenience Center in the 6000 block of Bradyville Pike, close to Manus Road.

