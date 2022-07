A strike by more than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will go ahead next week after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Wednesday July 27, crippling rail services across the country.The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on the same day.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Strike action will take place next Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a...

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO