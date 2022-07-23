ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

West Windsor police blotter

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Princeton Packet
Princeton Packet
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Trenton man who worked as a cashier at the Home Depot store on Nassau Park Boulevard was charged with four counts of theft for allegedly taking money from the cash register on June 24, June 25, June 26 and June 29. In the most recent theft, he allegedly took $380...

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Somerset County Woman Stole $75K+ From Nonprofit She Worked For: Prosecutor

A 55-year-old woman from Somerset County stole more than $75,000 from a nonprofit organization she was the financial officer of over a two-year period, authorities said. Jolee Roberts, of Bridgewater, cashed numerous checks and used credit cards issued to the non-profit for unauthorized purchases totaling thousands of dollars, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. The discovery was made after Roberts had been fired from the organization, McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Lawrence Township, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Trenton, NJ
Cars
City
Voorhees Township, NJ
West Windsor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Shoplifting#Home Depot#Wegmans#Homegoods
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 2 men charged with fatal Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

Two men are charged with a fatal Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man last month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Quadre Domnie, 21, of Jersey City, and Jekhi Wade, 19, of North Plainfield, are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: NEIGHBOR COMPLAINTS LEADS TO THREE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

PRESS RELEASE: Neighbor Complaints Lead to Drug Activity Investigation and Three Arrests. On Monday, July 18th, at 7:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle being operated by Ricardo Calderon (43 years old from Elizabeth). The stop was related to an investigation into illicit activity at a home located on Homestead Drive. Subsequent to the motor vehicle stop, Detectives discovered approximately 100 suspected Fentanyl pills, approximately 9 grams of cocaine and over 100 wax folds containing heroin. In addition to the drugs, a large amount of cash was discovered and seized. Residents of the address on Homestead Drive, Frank Russo Jr. (67 years old) and Matthew Russo (38 years old) were also located and arrested. Calderon was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl pills and heroin, possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, and possession of paraphernalia. His charges were issued on a warrant and Calderon was lodged in Ocean County Jail. Frank Russo Jr. was charged with distribution of cocaine, possession of cocaine and paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. Matthew Russo was charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. The investigation was the result of numerous complaints from area residents about the suspicious and disruptive activity associated with the Russo residence. Chief Riccio would like to commend the diligent work of the Street Crimes Unit and thank the concerned citizens for becoming involved and helping us to identify a problem household which allowed us to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion. Residents are always encouraged to report suspicious activity or any behavior that disrupts the quality of life of our community. media courtesy BPD.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
New Jersey 101.5

Report: NJ woman found dead with hoarded pets

SADDLE BROOK — Police had to rip the front door from a house responding to a call about the smell of ammonia coming from inside. Once inside the house on East Lanza Court, police discovered the 42-year-old old woman who lived at the house dead in extreme hoarding conditions, Capt. John A. Zotollo Jr., told the Daily Voice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.5 PST

‘Not a family barbeque’ — Gloucester, NJ cops bust massive pool party at home

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner and a party organizer were charged in connection with throwing a huge party in a backyard pool. Police Chief David Harkins said police were called Sunday to a house on Poplar Avenue in the Blenheim section for loud music at a pool party. Officers found a security team that had been hired to work a pool party event, numerous cars parked around the neighborhood.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton police blotter

A wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked car while it was parked on Linden Lane July 15. The suspect allegedly used the victim’s credit card to make several fraudulent purchases. A 42-year-old Princeton man was charged with obstructing the administration of law on July 13. The man allegedly...
PRINCETON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

65-year-old Burlington County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Role in Drug Trafficking Group

A man from Burlington County will be spending the next decade behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking organization. On Wednesday, 65-year-old Herbert Mays of Willingboro, who had pleaded guilty to drug-related charges, was sentenced to 120 months for conspiring to distribute large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Burlington County, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Packet

Princeton, NJ
393
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Princeton, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/princeton-packet/

Comments / 0

Community Policy