Premier League

'The season hasn’t even started yet – at least give him a season before judging whether it has been a poor season.' - Pundit on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme
 4 days ago

Since singing on Merseyside in a deal worth £67.5million the Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez has been subject to harsh critics, pundit Noel Whelan has leapt to the defence of Liverpool's new front man.

Nunez silenced many of his critics in his latest outing for Jurgen Klopp's side which saw him score four goals after coming on as a substitute against German opposition RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWEcQ_0gqIqYTj00
IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider pundit Noel Whelan said “It’s a lot of money, and with that money there will be criticism and speculation.

“He won’t be the first person that has happened to – it’s happened at every club over the years.

“It takes time to adapt. He’s come from a different country, and there’s a big price on his head."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhAvx_0gqIqYTj00
IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Whelan then went on to speak about the critics judging Nunez before he has even kicked a ball in a professional game for Liverpool “The season hasn’t even started yet – at least give him a season before judging whether it has been a poor season.

“I’m glad he’s come to England, he’s supposedly one of the world’s best strikers and I’m excited to see how he gets on.

“Give him time, give him a season – and then we can start handing out the criticism, if it’s warranted.”

'A Night Each Second Should Have Been On Video' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Initiation Night

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the team spirit amongst his squad and how initiation night was a big hit for everyone involved. The Reds squad took some well-deserved time off from their training camp in Austria to enjoy some bonding time and to put the new players through their initiation by making them sing karaoke songs of their choice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Opinion: What Would Be A Successful Season For Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool In 2022/23?

Following Jurgen Klopp's comments on Liverpool's target is to make the Champions League, in this article I will look into what would make Liverpool's season a success. Last season, The Reds were as close as they can get to an unprecedented quadruple. A domestic cup double was followed by a narrow second place in the league and a defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
