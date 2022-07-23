ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters

By AP News
wtmj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Inside northern Minnesota’s only abortion clinic, patients from Wisconsin and Texas sit among Minnesotans. They are the leading edge of an expected surge of out-of-state...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtmj.com

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of people arguing the abortion issue surrounded the Indiana Statehouse and filled its corridors Monday as state lawmakers began consideration of a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state and Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the effort during a meeting with Democratic legislators.
INDIANA STATE
wtmj.com

AP source: Dem Lasry to drop out of Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry plans to drop out of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race, less than two weeks before the primary. That’s according to a Democrat who told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he spoke with Lasry about his plans but was not authorized to comment publicly. Lasry’s departure in the race would leave Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the top candidate in a race public polls had shown was a tight contest with Lasry. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and other lesser-known candidates remain in the contest. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

EXPLAINER: What’s behind efforts to decertify 2020 election?

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump continues to push for decertification of his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden, particularly in Wisconsin. One of the loudest advocates in that battleground state, a Republican state lawmaker running for governor, wants the Legislature to rescind the 10 Electoral College votes from the state that went to Biden. His resolution does not seek to undo victories by anyone else in 2020, including his own race. Legal experts, including Republican attorneys, say despite Trump and his allies continuing to call for decertifying the results, there is no legal means to do so or evidence to support their claims..
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Duluth, MN
Health
City
Duluth, MN
State
Texas State
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Oklahoma State
wtmj.com

Kleefisch: Evers, Biden to blame for inflation & high prices

MILWAUKEE- Two weeks out from Wisconsin’s primary election, Republican Gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Kleefisch is looking to put some distance between herself and her two opponents. On the heels of a debate at Marquette University, Kleefisch joined WMTJ’s Jeff Wagner in studio Monday afternoon where she discussed rising crime rates...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate, The debate Sunday between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Neither Michels nor Kleefisch said they wanted to decertify Trump’s 2020 loss in Wisconsin, but Ramthun does. Michels touted his outsider experience, while Kleefisch says she has the best experience in government to lead.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Early in-person voting begins for Wisconsin’s partisan primary election

MILWAUKEE – Early in-person voting starts Tuesday for Wisconsin’s partisan primary election, which is being held on Tuesday, August 9th. Major races in this election include the Democratic race for U.S. Senate and the Republican race for governor. For information on which locations across Milwaukee are offering early...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

REPORT: Alex Lasry drops out of U.S. Senate primary race

MILWAUKEE – According to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry is dropping out of the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate. Lasry had been consistently polling second in the race, trailing behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. The most recent Marquette University Law School Poll on the race showed Lasry polling at 21% and Barnes at 25%.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Minnesotans#The U S Supreme Court#The We Health Clinic#The Supreme Court#The Associated Press
wtmj.com

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson no longer running for U.S. Senate, endorses Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate, Nelson announced Monday. Nelson is endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the race. “Today, I am suspending my campaign for the U.S. Senate,” a message posted to Twitter reads. “I am so thankful for the work that we have done and the movement we have built”
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

07-23-22 Hired! The GKB Recruitment Show

This is “Hired: The Good Karma Brands Recruitment Show.”. We showcase the best positions available within our company, and other companies around Southeast Wisconsin. This week, we feature two great area restaurants, Fox and Hounds and The Mineshaft!. Listen to the full show in the player above.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy