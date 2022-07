Wednesday morning, Notre Dame put out a creative, “Hangover”-themed video hyping up their game in Las Vegas against BYU on October 8. It also served as a uniform reveal. First off, those are awesome. The classic Notre Dame gold mixed with prints paying homage to their campus in South Bend mixed with the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas is excellent. Personally, it’s a relief that they are not wearing something truly atrocious like their sets from Yankee Stadium or something more resembling a bad rendition of Baylor. These will look good against BYU. This looks like classic Notre Dame, sprinkled with some pizzazz.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO