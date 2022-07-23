Baby Hippo Celebrates First Birthday In Colorado Springs

The Royal Gorge Association of Realtors has chosen a Landscape of the Week. Congratulations to John and Terry Evergreen of 806 S. Fourth St. They have created a colorful outdoor space in front of their house, with all kinds of flowering plants in containers, garden beds and hanging baskets. If you walk or drive by, you’ll see lots of marigolds, in honor of Terry’s Mom; marigolds were her favorite. There are also morning glories, dianthus, daylilies, yarrow, petunias and so much more.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO