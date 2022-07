The Detroit Red Wings have been one of the most active teams in free agency this year, signing eight new deals within the first two days of free agency alone. This has left the team with more depth than fans have seen in years, which should make for some stiff competition for roster spots come training camp. General manager Steve Yzerman has made a concerted effort to improve the roster across the board, so why stop now?

