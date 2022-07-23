ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eloy Jimenez sitting for Chicago on Saturday in Game 1

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox outfeilder Eloy Jimenez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' Monday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies are holding the lefty-hitting Hall out against Atlanta's southpaw. Alec Bohm is taking over at DH while Johan Camargo enters the lineup to cover the hot corner and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs on bench Monday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs, and a strikeout on Sunday in his first start since July 13. J.T. Realmuto will take back over behind the plate Monday and bat cleanup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez on White Sox's bench versus Rockies

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yasmani Grandal will relieve Jimenez at designated hitter while Seby Zavala starts at catcher and hits ninth. A.J. Pollock will cover left...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alex Bregman on Astros' bench Wednesday afternoon

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base for Bregman and bat cleanup while Jose Altuve returns to second base and the leadoff spot. Chas McCormick will hit sixth after covering leadoff duties in Tuesday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf sitting Wednesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants first baseman/left fielder Darin Ruf is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Joc Pederson will replace Ruf in left field and hit second. Brandon Belt will start on first base again and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford (elbow) a full participant to open training camp

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) was a full participant to open up the team's training camp practices. Stafford, who received an injection in the elbow of his throwing arm in the offseason, was a full participant to open things up this season with the Rams. He was notably taking part and throwing in team drills, helping to assuage concerns about the veteran's somewhat mysterious elbow injury. We may hear more about the injury in the weeks leading up to the regular season, but for now we can put concerns about his availability this year on the backburner.
NFL
numberfire.com

Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 15

Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season! This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions. Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Rockies' Kris Bryant batting third on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Bryant will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Yonathan Daza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bryant for 11.9 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Triston Mckenzie
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco batting eighth for Washington on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Franco will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. Ehire Adrianza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Franco for 8.1 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis batting eight for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Davis will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees. Dan Vogelbach returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 6.9 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Nationals' Ehire Adrianza sitting on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Ehire Adrianza is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adrianza will move to the bench on Tuesday with Maikel Franco starting at third base. Franco will bat eighth versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Franco for...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Angels' Jo Adell sitting on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Adell will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brandon Marsh starting in left field. Marsh will bat eighth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. numberFire's models project Marsh...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ops#The Cleveland Guardians#Rbi
numberfire.com

Kris Bryant on Rockies' bench Monday

Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in a narrow loss on Sunday. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and hit second.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias batting sixth for Colorado on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago. Randal Grichuk moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 9.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger sitting for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Bellinger will move to the bench on Wednesday with Hanser Alberto starting at second base. Alberto will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Alberto for 8.5 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 7/27/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk sitting for Rockies on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grichuk will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jose Iglesias starting at shortstop. Iglesias will bat sixth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. numberFire's models project Iglesias for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Joey Bart (illness) sidelined for Giants in Arizona

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (illness) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Bart is considered day-to-day after leaving Tuesday's game early with an illness. Austin Wynns is catching for Logan Webb and batting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Janson Junk on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Max Stassi moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 7.3...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Antonio Senzatela on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago. Brian Serven returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.5 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy