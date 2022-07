WEST PALM BEACH — Jurors late Friday convicted a 43-year-old Delray Beach man, accused of committing first-degree murder in 2020, with the lesser charge of manslaughter. Bachir Osias said he feared for his life when he aimed his gun out a car window and fired three shots at 23-year-old Jeff Estime, who drove slowly past him in a neighborhood near Military Trail and Lake Ida Road.

