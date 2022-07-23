Ham radio enthusiasts connect in West Virginia

Looking for an outdoor destination that’s easy to get to? Look no further than Tucker County, home of Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley state parks, Dolly Sods Wilderness, Seneca Rocks, and so much more. I spent a few days there last week at the invitation of my friend Pam, who owns a time-share in the area. Canaan Valley is approximately 100 miles from Fairmont, a two-hour drive. One can travel down curvy, scenic Route 50 or take the easier route down I-79. Just take exit 99, Weston, and follow the signs to Canaan Valley. Traveling alone, I took the easier route!

TUCKER COUNTY, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO