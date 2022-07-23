ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Ham radio enthusiasts connect in West Virginia

By ERIC CRAVEY, Times West Virginian
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen-year-old Michael Brickey has vivid memories of descending the...

WVNews

West Virginia COVID map turns mostly yellow; gold growing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Almost all of West Virginia's COVID County Alert map has turned yellow, while the number of gold counties continues to grow. Green is the best color for counties, indicating a low infection / positivity rate. Just nine of the state's 55 counties were green as of Wednesday's report: Pleasants, Wirt, Jackson, Gilmer, Pocahontas, Preston, Tucker, Grant and Hampshire.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia corrections chief Betsy Jividen stepping down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia corrections commissioner Betsy Jividen is resigning, Gov. Jim Justice said. Jividen’s resignation is effective Aug. 5. Justice said Tuesday he will begin the process of filling the vacancy.
POLITICS
WVNews

West Virginia school clothing allowance application period extended

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Due to a statewide system outage affecting multiple state agencies and services, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Family Assistance has extended the deadline for accepting School Clothing Allowance applications for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Small Business Development Center names new deputy director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center has announced Will Miller as the new deputy director. Miller has spent the last three years as a business coach for the WVSBDC in the Charleston office. While in this position, he became a certified business adviser through Kent State University.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Getting Tucker'd

Looking for an outdoor destination that’s easy to get to? Look no further than Tucker County, home of Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley state parks, Dolly Sods Wilderness, Seneca Rocks, and so much more. I spent a few days there last week at the invitation of my friend Pam, who owns a time-share in the area. Canaan Valley is approximately 100 miles from Fairmont, a two-hour drive. One can travel down curvy, scenic Route 50 or take the easier route down I-79. Just take exit 99, Weston, and follow the signs to Canaan Valley. Traveling alone, I took the easier route!
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WVNews

DMV Update: Mainframe workaround developed for driver services

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday morning that a workaround was developed to allow DMV to resume processing commercial driver’s licenses, driver’s licenses, instruction permits, and driver’s license reinstatement transactions. DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier remarked, “We are grateful to the Office...
POLITICS
WVNews

Christina Lynne Wolfe

Christina Lynne Wolfe, 54, of Weston passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Stevens Point, WI, on October 30, 1967, a daughter of Aretta “Rita” Grace Brown Wolfe McHenry and the late Ellis Laverne Wolfe.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Kentucky awards license for quarter horse track

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded a license for a new facility with plans to offer quarter horse racing in the state. Revolutionary Racing will build in Ashland, Kentucky and feature an American quarter horse “sprint racing” track and a historical horse racing facility, Gov. Andy Beshear's administration said Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE

