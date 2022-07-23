ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

Domestic call in Broward turns deadly after man shoots at deputies, hitting one in the head

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjHSm_0gqIoeKH00

A deputy-involved shooting in North Lauderdale led to the death of one subject and one deputy with a bullet wound.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, their deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call before 8 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

After making contact with the suspect at the Avana Cypress Creek Apartments, the man pulled a gun and fired at deputies, grazing one of the deputies in the head, according to BSO.

Deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, who died at a local hospital.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, deputies said.

BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony told reporters deputies tried to deescalate the situation .

“During that conversation in that effort to deescalate, the suspect pulled out a firearm. He fired and struck one of my deputies. Fortunately, we did not lose a deputy but the deputy took a gunshot injury to the head,” Tony said in a report broadcast by WPLG.

The investigation is ongoing. Motorists are urged to avoid the area of South State Road 7 between Southwest 17th Street and Bailey Road.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 5

petri dish
3d ago

Yes God bless them and keep them safe. I wouldn't last 2 days...There is NO respect for Life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness anymore.

Reply
4
Broward
3d ago

God Bless our Police Officers they deal with Garbage everyday.

Reply
7
Yvonne Haldane
3d ago

it's disappointing how life just seems to have no value now.God have Mercy on us all

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
North Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#After Man#Violent Crime#Bso Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A woman on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle late Monday night and was left in the street to die, authorities said. The hit-and-run crash happened just before midnight in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 16th Street in Florida City, about a block west of Krome Avenue.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
NBC Miami

Man to be Sentenced in Fatal Deerfield Beach DUI Crash From 2019

A Broward County man is expected to be sentenced Tuesday in a 2019 DUI crash in Deerfield Beach that killed one woman and injured four teenagers. Raphael Vilela, 23, previously pled guilty to charges stemming from the March 10, 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Thais Haug. According to the Broward...
NBC Miami

Arrest Made After Woman Killed During Night Out in Downtown Miami

A woman was arrested after police say she shot and killed another woman during a night out in downtown Miami over the weekend. Natalia Harrell, 24, appeared in bond court Monday, charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Glady Borcela — a woman who police said Harrell was friendly with. Harrell turned herself in to police.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Armed robbery under investigation in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning in Boca Raton. The Boca Raton Police Services Department said two victims arrived at a residence on Banyan Road around 4:28 a.m. after spending a night out at Hard Rock Casino. According to investigators,...
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
16K+
Followers
900
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy