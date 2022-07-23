Domestic call in Broward turns deadly after man shoots at deputies, hitting one in the head

A deputy-involved shooting in North Lauderdale led to the death of one subject and one deputy with a bullet wound.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, their deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call before 8 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

After making contact with the suspect at the Avana Cypress Creek Apartments, the man pulled a gun and fired at deputies, grazing one of the deputies in the head, according to BSO.

Deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, who died at a local hospital.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, deputies said.

BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony told reporters deputies tried to deescalate the situation .

“During that conversation in that effort to deescalate, the suspect pulled out a firearm. He fired and struck one of my deputies. Fortunately, we did not lose a deputy but the deputy took a gunshot injury to the head,” Tony said in a report broadcast by WPLG.

The investigation is ongoing. Motorists are urged to avoid the area of South State Road 7 between Southwest 17th Street and Bailey Road.

