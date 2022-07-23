Princess Diana Would Be ‘Thrilled to Pieces’ to See How Her Sons Turned Out, Says Royal Expert – Despite the Family Feud

It’s hard to imagine how Princess Diana would feel about the royal family today, but according to one royal expert, she would be “thrilled” by how Prince Harry and Prince William turned out. Here are the details of the rumored rift between the brothers , and what the expert said Princess Diana would think of her sons now.

(L-R) Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry | Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

There have been rumors of a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William

For years, there have been rumors of a rift between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William . At first, fans thought that a disagreement between Willam’s wife, Kate Middleton, and Harry’s spouse, Meghan Markle, created tension within the royal family. But veteran royal reporter Katie Nicholl revealed that it was actually the brothers who struggled to get along.

Nicholl’s sources claimed that Harry and William had a falling out around Christmas 2018, when the Duke of Sussex confronted William about the way he treated Meghan.

According to Nicholl’s source (via Cosmopolitan ), “Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so.” The source said the brothers “had a bit of a fallout, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort.”

But ultimately, Harry and Meghan ended up leaving the U.K. and relocating to the U.S. In 2021, the Duke told Oprah (via Marie Claire ) that, although the “U.K. is home,” he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from the royal family.

Harry and Meghan recently returned to the U.K. with their two children, Archie and Lilibet , to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee . It was the couple’s first public appearance there since 2019, and many took it as a sign that relationships within the family were healing.

It’s hard to imagine what Princess Diana would have thought about her sons amid their rift, but one royal expert has a guess.

One royal expert says Princess Diana would be ‘thrilled’ to see how Prince Harry and Prince William turned out

Former royal chef Darren McGrady worked for Queen Elizabeth for 11 years, cooking at Buckingham Palace and Balmoral. He also worked at Kensington Palace, where he cooked for Princess Diana and her sons, William and Harry, for years before she died in 1997.

Speaking on behalf of Coffee Friend , McGrady offered his opinion on what Diana would think about Harry and William today. “William has always known that he’s going to be King one day over Harry, William was the heir, Harry was the spare,” the former royal chef said. “Princess Diana would have been thrilled to pieces now that both boys are happy, they’ve found a partner and they’re happy within their relationships because obviously she wasn’t and went through a divorce and separation. And, of course, the children, the families that both have produced. “

The Duke of Sussex recently spoke about Princess Diana at the U.N.

Prince Harry recently discussed his mother at the United Nations General Assembly , where he was the keynote speaker on Nelson Mandela International Day.

The Duke of Sussex spoke of when Princess Diana met Mandela . “On my wall, and in my heart every day, is an image of my mother and Mandela meeting in Cape Town in 1997,” Harry said (via USA Today ). He shared that the photograph was given to him and Meghan Markle by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the royal couple’s visit to South Africa in 2019.

“When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out was the joy on my mother’s face,” Harry said. “The playfulness, cheekiness, even. Pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.”

Prince Harry may further discuss his mother in his upcoming tell-all memoir . Many are hoping for juicy gossip about the monarchy, while others expect the book to be full of stories from Harry’s childhood as a royal .

