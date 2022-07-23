ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain’s biggest family has got even bigger as mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces arrival of new baby

BRITAIN’S biggest family has a new member.

Chloe Radford, 26, has announced the birth of her baby daughter, with mum and grandma, Sue, also welcoming the newest member of the Radford clan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06l7df_0gqImjoK00
Chloe Radford has announced the arrival of her daugther Credit: instagram

Posting to her Instagram, Chloe writes: “23rd July 2022, our beautiful daughter made her entrance into the world and we are in the biggest baby love bubble you can imagine.

“6lb 2oz of pure perfection and I can’t quite believe she is ours. I am just so in love with her.”

Sharing it to her Instagram stories, Sue wrote: “So proud of Chloe and Jake, she’s a little beauty, can’t wait to meet her.”

There were plenty of well-wishers on Chloe’s post, with Daisy Tomlinson commenting: “Congratulations beautiful family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfNjw_0gqImjoK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qng0C_0gqImjoK00

And Daisy’s sister Phoebe posted a number of heart-eye emojis.

“Congratulations to you both. Exactly eight years ago I was in the same newborn bubble, my son is eight today. It's a great day for a birthday! Lots of love,” commented another Instagram user.

The baby is the newest member of Britain’s biggest family, the Radfords, who first shot to relevance on 2012 Channel 4 documentary television programme 15 Kids and Counting.

New series focusing on the family have aired since then, with the most recent being 22 Kids and Counting.

Mum Sue and dad Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, two.

Sadly the couple's 17th child Alfie was still born on July 6, 2014.

The couple also have over 10 grandchildren, and haven’t completely ruled out having more children but have said that it’s rather unlikely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2WCh_0gqImjoK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YD9F_0gqImjoK00

The family famously doesn’t rely on benefits and is supported by their pie shop business.

The Radfords, who live in a 10-bed former care home, often show off their millionaire lifestyle on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0ROs_0gqImjoK00
With 22 children, the Radfords are Britain's biggest family Credit: Lion TV

