(The Center Square) — Starting Friday, Tennessee will begin its annual sales tax holiday for school supplies, clothing and computers that will run through midnight Sunday. On Monday, a month-long grocery sales tax holiday will begin. The break on the state's 4% tax on food and food ingredients will cost the state $82 million with an estimated $49 million in grocery taxes that won't be collected and the $31 million the state will send to local governments to cover their portion of taxes that won't be collected.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO