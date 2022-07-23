ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Putnam; Wayne A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Kanawha, northwestern Mingo, southeastern Putnam, Lincoln, northwestern Logan, southeastern Wayne and Boone Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorms from just north of Charleston to near Wilsondale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Williamson, Madison, Logan, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Sissonville, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Chapmanville, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Pratt and Delbarton. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 19. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 113. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 47 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 75 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meigs, Mason, north central Kanawha, northern Putnam and Jackson Counties through 145 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Buffalo, or 12 miles southwest of Ripley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ripley, Winfield, Racine, Ravenswood, Sissonville, New Haven, Eleanor, Buffalo, Sandyville, Kenna, Syracuse, Hartford City, Bancroft, Leon, Portland, Statts Mills, Given, Kentuck, Liberty and Cottageville. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 112 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Boyd, Lawrence, southeastern Lawrence, Cabell and Wayne Counties through 145 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Centerville, or near Wayne, moving east at 80 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Louisa, Coal Grove, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Blaine, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Milton, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Fort Gay, Burnaugh, Martha and Durbin. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 182 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
CBS News

Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson; Venango A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL VENANGO...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN CLARION AND SOUTHERN FOREST COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Tionesta, or 12 miles north of Clarion, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Marienville, Knox, Shippenville, Sigel, Fryburg, Fisher, Leeper, Clarington, Clear Creek State Park, and Cook Forest State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

High speed chase ends in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Lieutenant Chesar with the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a high speed chase ended in Belmont County Monday evening. Chesar says the chase spanned from Guernsey County into Belmont County on I-70. Authorities attempted to pull the suspect’s vehicle over after he was passing on the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Butler; Fayette; Greene; Indiana; Washington; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southeastern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Southwestern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Eastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Western Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Eastern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania Western Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 302 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Braddock, or near McKeesport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Trees snapped and uprooted. Power outages can be expected. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Greensburg, McKeesport, Uniontown, Jeannette, Connellsville, Vandergrift, and Waynesburg. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...WEST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...WESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO...MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellsburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moon Township, Weirton, Steubenville, Washington, East Liverpool, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Wellsville, Warwood, and Wellsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Missing man in Ohio found in tote

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains found last week in Chillicothe have been identified as those of a missing 48-year-old man. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the body of Larry David Davis Jr. was discovered late Tuesday, July 19, behind 70 North Poplar Street. The body was identified by the Ross County Coroner’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sunny95.com

Strong storms pound Columbus area

COLUMBUS – Storms packing high winds and heavy rain knocked down trees and caused power outages across central Ohio Saturday. American Electric reported power had been restored to all but about 1,000 customers in central Ohio early Sunday morning after approximately 47.000 outages were reported around the utility’s service area after the fast-moving storm moved through just before noon.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

No Widespread Damage Reported from Early Monday Storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A noisy early-morning Monday with even a tornado warning issued for parts of the area including northern Stark County. There is damage reported in the Portage Lakes area and in Green. They were in the path of the storm that might have...
STARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thief could be disguised in stolen Zanesville truck: AEP

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man stole an AEP vehicle Monday in Zanesville, the power company said. The stolen vehicle in question is a RAM 2500 white pickup truck with Ohio license plate PMR 9197. AEP warned that the man could be wearing a company shirt found inside the truck’s cab, and that he is not an AEP employee.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Weather
Environment
Athens
NWS
WHIZ

I-70 State Street Bridge Intermittent Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Your daily commute could be delayed this week due to road closures. Motorists can expect nightly 15 to 30 minute intermittent closures of I-70 for beam setting on the State Street bridge from 7pm to 7am Tuesday and Wednesday, east bound, and from 7pm to 7am westbound on Thursday and Friday.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WKBN

What’s going on at McKelvey Lake?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - If you drive down Jacobs Road on the East Side of Youngstown, you may notice that once you cross over the bridge, McKelvey Lake has less water in it than normal.
WTRF- 7News

Missing woman in Marshall County found

UPDATE: The woman has been found. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public for help in the investigation of a missing person. Amy Marie Shock, 41, was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022. Amy was walking South on Route 88/Fairmont Pike...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
iheart.com

6019 County Highway 112, Upper Sandusky

This country home is sitting on a nice lot. It has been updated throughout. All the rooms have been recently painted. Flooring, carpet, furnace, a/c, and well was new in 2017-2018. The home also has an updated electrical panel. The outside features vinyl siding, metal roof, and a 2 car attached garage. Move-in ready and minutes from Upper Sandusky and Carey.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH

