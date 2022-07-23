Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Putnam; Wayne A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Kanawha, northwestern Mingo, southeastern Putnam, Lincoln, northwestern Logan, southeastern Wayne and Boone Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorms from just north of Charleston to near Wilsondale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Williamson, Madison, Logan, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Sissonville, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Chapmanville, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Pratt and Delbarton. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 19. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 113. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 47 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 75 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

