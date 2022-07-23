MLB DFS: Gerrit Cole, Brandon Woodruff Top Optimal Pitchers for Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — Recent arbitration decisions and settlements have lifted Major League Baseball’s average salary by 6% from the start of the 2021 season to $4,415,275, according to a study by The Associated Press. When the AP first published the study on April 14, the average was $4,414,184. At the time, 23 players were eligible for arbitration, so the study used midpoints of the figures submitted by players and teams. The revision replaced the midpoints with the figures determined by arbitration panels or agreements that avoided hearings, showing an increase of $1,091. Teams won nine of 13 cases that went to hearings. Players averaged $4,167,164 at the start of the 2021 season. The record is $4,451,508 set in 2017, before the salary slide that angered players during the labor contract that expired last December.
