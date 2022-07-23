ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB DFS: Gerrit Cole, Brandon Woodruff Top Optimal Pitchers for Saturday

By SportsGrid
 4 days ago
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you. Pitchers with the highest optimal probabilities: Gerrit Cole, Brandon...

numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon sitting for Astros against Athletics

Houston Astros infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Adam Oller and the Oakland Athletics. Jake Meyers (elbow) will replace Dubon in center field and hit eighth. Meyers has a $2,400 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox acquire veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from Brewers and assign him to Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox have acquired veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, per the club’s transactions log. Almonte, 33, should provide the Sox with experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Worcester. The WooSox were likely in need of some outfield help anyway with Jaylin Davis, Jarren Duran, and Rob Refsnyder all currently up in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox acquire outfielder in trade with Brewers

The Boston Red Sox made a minor move to add outfield depth on Monday. They sent cash considerations to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Abraham Almonte, Milwaukee's player development department announced. The 33-year-old will report to Triple-A Worcester. Almonte has played nine MLB seasons for six different organizations,...
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
The Associated Press

MLB average salary up $1K after arbitration decisions, deals

NEW YORK (AP) — Recent arbitration decisions and settlements have lifted Major League Baseball’s average salary by 6% from the start of the 2021 season to $4,415,275, according to a study by The Associated Press. When the AP first published the study on April 14, the average was $4,414,184. At the time, 23 players were eligible for arbitration, so the study used midpoints of the figures submitted by players and teams. The revision replaced the midpoints with the figures determined by arbitration panels or agreements that avoided hearings, showing an increase of $1,091. Teams won nine of 13 cases that went to hearings. Players averaged $4,167,164 at the start of the 2021 season. The record is $4,451,508 set in 2017, before the salary slide that angered players during the labor contract that expired last December.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Astros vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 7/26/2022

The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros for two of this 3-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Athletics prediction and pick. The A’s stole Game 1 at home after taking the bats to Astros’ starter Jake Odorizzi. The right-hander allowed six runs off of seven hits in five innings. That was the worst outing from an Astros starter since July 4 when Odorizzi himself allowed five runs to the Kansas City Royals. Every other starter in the rotation is pitching lights out this season and Odorizzi had been up until July. The A’s are still struggling and are one of the worst teams in baseball. The Astros should not have trouble getting back into this series.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty sitting for Seattle versus Rangers

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Kyle Lewis will replace Haggerty in right field and bat sixth. Haggerty started the previous three games. Lewis has a $2,200 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Report: Cardinals, Mariners, Yankees most hotly pursuing Castillo, Montas

The top two starting pitchers available on the trade market are generating plenty of interest, with three clubs appearing to lead the way. The St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees are reportedly the teams most hotly pursuing Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo and Oakland Athletics righty Frankie Montas, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
