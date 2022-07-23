MLB DFS: Gerrit Cole, Brandon Woodruff Top Optimal Pitchers for Saturday

The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros for two of this 3-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Athletics prediction and pick. The A’s stole Game 1 at home after taking the bats to Astros’ starter Jake Odorizzi. The right-hander allowed six runs off of seven hits in five innings. That was the worst outing from an Astros starter since July 4 when Odorizzi himself allowed five runs to the Kansas City Royals. Every other starter in the rotation is pitching lights out this season and Odorizzi had been up until July. The A’s are still struggling and are one of the worst teams in baseball. The Astros should not have trouble getting back into this series.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO