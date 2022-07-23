Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Pleasants, Tyler, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marshall; Ohio The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Ohio County in northern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 709 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valley Grove, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Wheeling, Bethlehem, Triadelphia, Valley Grove, West Finley, Claysville, West Alexander, Taylorstown, Amity, Nineveh, Green Hills, and Elm Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

