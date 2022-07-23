ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Pleasants, Tyler, Wetzel by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meigs, Mason, north central Kanawha, northern Putnam and Jackson Counties through 145 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Buffalo, or 12 miles southwest of Ripley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ripley, Winfield, Racine, Ravenswood, Sissonville, New Haven, Eleanor, Buffalo, Sandyville, Kenna, Syracuse, Hartford City, Bancroft, Leon, Portland, Statts Mills, Given, Kentuck, Liberty and Cottageville. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 112 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Roane, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Roane; Wirt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Calhoun, southern Wirt, Roane and east central Jackson Counties through 215 PM EDT At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Spencer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Arnoldsburg, Amma, Reedy, Cherry, Peewee, Harmony, Tariff, Mount Zion, Walton, Palestine, Left Hand, Lucille, Looneyville, Creston, Brohard, Annamoriah, Gandeeville and Munday. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 24 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marshall; Ohio The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Ohio County in northern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 709 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valley Grove, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Wheeling, Bethlehem, Triadelphia, Valley Grove, West Finley, Claysville, West Alexander, Taylorstown, Amity, Nineveh, Green Hills, and Elm Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Gas drops below $4 in some West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With gas trending downward across the United States, the $4 barrier has finally been broken in some places in West Virginia. West Virginia’s three northernmost counties, Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties have average gas prices under $4 as of Tuesday, July 26, according to AAA. West Virginia’s state average, however, is still about 50 cents higher than those northern panhandle counties at $4.45. And West Virginia’s state average is still more than 10 cents higher than the national average with states like Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina averaging under $3.90.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Semi overturns in Lewis County, closes southbound lanes

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Both lanes of I-79 southbound in Lewis County are blocked after a semi truck overturned. The accident happened just after 4 p.m. near mile marker 86, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. There is no word on any injuries, officials said. State Police are...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Baby sharks hit the water at West Virginia hospital

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Marshall County, West Virginia is celebrating Shark Week with a pool full of cuties. Staff at the hospital is outfitting newborns as “baby sharks” this week. Their cribs are adorned with signs and shark toy animals. Enjoy the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man injured in industrial machine accident in Wellsburg

According to Brooke County officials, a 42-year-old male was in an industrial machine accident that occurred around 5:00 pm at the Jupiter Aluminum facility in Wellsburg. Officials say the male got caught in a machine. He was transported to Wheeling hospital. Details are very limited at this time, so stay...
WELLSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two MOV residents among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 39-year-old Jackson County man and a 69-year-old Roane County woman were among six people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as active cases again dropped slightly but remained over 3,000. In its Tuesday morning...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Ohio County seeing spike of COVID-19 cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County is seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases, something Health Administrator Howard Gamble says was expected. His team has been working to provide care for individuals who are getting sick, while continuing to get the word out on the resources that are available. "Vaccines,...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning. Officials say that a call came in Monday morning at 11:59 am of a vehicle upside down at mile marker 179. According to Lieutenant George at the Wood County Sheriff’s office, the van was heading south bound on I-77...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-77N back open after crash near Ripley

UPDATE (3:17 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26): Jackson County Dispatch says that both lanes of I-77N are back open at this time. JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Both northbound lanes of I-77 near Ripley are closed due to an accident. Jackson County Dispatch says that crews are trying to clean up after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled […]
RIPLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Missing woman in Marshall County found

UPDATE: The woman has been found. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public for help in the investigation of a missing person. Amy Marie Shock, 41, was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022. Amy was walking South on Route 88/Fairmont Pike...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

High speed chase ends in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Lieutenant Chesar with the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a high speed chase ended in Belmont County Monday evening. Chesar says the chase spanned from Guernsey County into Belmont County on I-70. Authorities attempted to pull the suspect’s vehicle over after he was passing on the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Washington

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia. The call came in Monday evening on the 200 block of Cofer Street. The Wood County Sheriff says one woman is dead and a man is in critical condition. The sheriff says no foul play is suspected.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Thunderstorms bring heavy rain and gusty winds to NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A line of thunderstorms brought heavy rain and gusty winds to NCWV earlier this afternoon, as of 4 PM, is currently making it way towards the mountains. A few cities have already reported wind gusts in the in the 50-mph range, which cause damage to trees...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Web Site Ranks Top 10 Festivals in West Virginia and Two in Region, Including Best in Harrison County

West Virginians are always finding ways to celebrate life, whether it's by commemorating the unique ethnic origins represented in the state,. being thankful for a plentiful harvest, enjoying creative expression through music and the arts, or just promoting this amazing state. It's hard to narrow down the 10 best festivals in West Virginia, but the ones listed below have been ranked high by previous visitors. Wherever you choose to go and whatever you're celebrating, you won't be disappointed.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia COVID cases remain over 3K

CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia remained above 3,000 Monday. More than 2,200 new cases were reported since Friday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, but with other cases moving off of active status, the total declined slightly from 3,358 to 3,159.
PUBLIC HEALTH
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Schedules Pair of Upcoming Stops in Harrison County

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Wetzel, Harrison, and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm...
PRESTON, CT
WSAZ

Delays reported on I-77 Northbound following crash

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Northbound lane of I-77 is shut down Tuesday after a tractor-trailer jackknifed, spilling fuel onto the roadway. Dispatchers say the accident happened near mile marker 133 near the Fairplain exit. Crews are on scene trying to clean up debris and fuel from the interstate.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Car fire at Kroger Mt. DeChantal gas station closes area

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department announced Monday on Twitter that there was a car fire at the Kroger gas station on Mt. DeChantal Road. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, says the statement. The Wheeling Fire...
WHEELING, WV

