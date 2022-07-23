ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Greene; Washington The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Central Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Western Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 735 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waynesburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Waynesburg, California, Masontown, Bentleyville, Brownsville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Fairdale, Jefferson Boro, Isabella, Ellsworth, Rogersville, and West Brownsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania South central Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 740 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apollo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Vandergrift, Homer City, Apollo, Murrysville, Blairsville, Black Lick, North Apollo, Avonmore, Orchard Hills, Saltsburg, Oklahoma, and West Lebanon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chance of showers, thunderstorms Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella ready for the next couple of days. A stray shower or two could greet you as you head out the door early Wednesday. There is a better chance of showers and storms later in the day Wednesday, but it won’t be a washout. The best chance for a stronger thunderstorm is south of I-70, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 App with you so you can get the latest alerts, watches, and warnings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Early-morning storms give way to rising temperatures

Storms rolled through Southwestern Pennsylvania early Monday morning, bringing with them spurts of heavy rainfall but since clearing the region. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Allegheny County and parts of Beaver County as thunderstorms producing heavy rain swept across the region, bringing 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. The warning expired at 8:45 a.m.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: More severe weather possible north of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another round of severe weather is possible for residents north of Pittsburgh.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms possible later tonight especially along and north of I-80 with damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado possible. AWARE: Rain & thunderstorms early Monday (mainly south), then a break in the heat.We're under a First Alert banner tonight as we have a severe thunderstorm watch in effect through 10 pm for counties north and northeast of Pittsburgh. The biggest threat for storms tonight is closer to and north of I-80 with an 'enhanced'...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Route 8 was once known as the Butler Plank Road

Route 8 and its predecessors have been a critical north-south route between Pittsburgh and Butler since the time of the first settlers. At first, the road was an Indian trace no wider than a man on a horse. Travel was difficult. Deep mud, regular flooding of local creeks, and the threat of Indian attacks limited travel to only the most daring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Emergency crews on scene of rollover crash in Westmoreland County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Acme, Westmoreland County. This is happening along Route 31 near Brady's Restaurant. The crash involved at least one car and a tractor trailer. The car has rolled over as a result of the crash. There is no word on any...
CBS Pittsburgh

One dead after tree falls into trailer park in Venango County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is dead after a tree fell during a severe thunderstorm in Uniontown, Venango County.The area experienced wind gusts up to around 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service reported the large tree fell onto two trailers in the Idlewood Trailer Park on Maplewood Drive just before 1:30.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
WTAJ

Jefferson and Indiana counties to host free license plate replacement events

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement and state Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) are hosting three free license plate replacement events in August for those that have become illegible. The events will be in Jefferson County and Indiana County. Drivers will need their unexpired state driver’s license and vehicle registration card. Law enforcement will inspect […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Lowber community remembers couple killed in Fayette County crash

LOWBER, Pa. — The community of Lowber in Westmoreland County is mourning the tragic loss of two community members, Charles Marsh, 58, and Kelley Marsh, 57. The couple was killed in a crash on Sunday in Springfield Township in Fayette County. Pennsylvania State Police said their motorcycle was involved in a crash with an SUV which was towing a camper.
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park woman injured in fatal Fayette crash

A Bethel Park woman was injured in a fatal four-vehicle crash July 24 in Fayette County. Charles Marsh, 58, and Kelley Marsh, 57, both of Lowber in Westmoreland County, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. The four-vehicle wreck occurred just before 1 p.m. on Mill Run...
BETHEL PARK, PA

