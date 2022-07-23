Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella ready for the next couple of days. A stray shower or two could greet you as you head out the door early Wednesday. There is a better chance of showers and storms later in the day Wednesday, but it won’t be a washout. The best chance for a stronger thunderstorm is south of I-70, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 App with you so you can get the latest alerts, watches, and warnings.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO