Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 07:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Greene; Washington The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Central Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Western Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 735 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waynesburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Waynesburg, California, Masontown, Bentleyville, Brownsville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Fairdale, Jefferson Boro, Isabella, Ellsworth, Rogersville, and West Brownsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
