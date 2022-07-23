ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘interested’ in controversial Atletico Madrid transfer from Man Utd in bid to win Champions League

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ODvv_0gqIlHKJ00

CRISTIANO RONALDO is reportedly open to a controversial switch to Atletico Madrid.

The 37-year-old superstar wants out at Manchester United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbgQo_0gqIlHKJ00
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly open to joining Atletico Madrid Credit: Getty

Ronaldo is desperate to carry on playing in the Champions League, and has eyes on lifting Europe's top prize for a sixth time.

He wants to join a club with a chance of winning the trophy, and is interested in a move to Atletico, according to the Daily Mail.

Ronaldo is reported to be willing to take a hefty pay cut in order to join the club, although Atletico would need to sell a big name player in order to free up funds to sign the Portuguese ace.

Reports suggest CR7 would accept a 30 per cent wage reduction to sign for Atletico.

But that would mean joining the bitter enemies of Real Madrid - a team Ronaldo played 436 games for.

And while Ronaldo is open to the idea of swapping his allegiances in Madrid, fans of Diego Simeone's side aren't so keen.

Speaking exclusively to SunSport, Atletico fan Jonatan Fernandez said: "Cristiano Ronaldo cannot wear the Atletico Madrid shirt. It’s as simple as that.

"A player who disrespected and laughed at the entire fanbase.

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST NEW CUSTOMER SIGN UP DEALS

"A player who was the eternal enemy’s star striker for years, getting involved in numerous clashes with our club’s most loved players.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the complete opposite of Atletico de Madrid’s philosophy."

Ronaldo has been involved in multiple run-ins with Atletico Madrid during his long career.

He has played Atletico six times in the Champions League knockouts with Real, Juventus and Manchester United.

Last year's defeat with the Red Devils being the only team he has crashed out at their hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2WCh_0gqIlHKJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YD9F_0gqIlHKJ00

He famously held up five fingers to remind Atletico fans how many Champions League titles he had won after Juventus were beaten 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019.

He then netted a hat-trick in the return leg to send Juve through before performing an X-rated gesture to Simeone at the final whistle.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Diego Simeone
The US Sun

‘Definitely not true’ – Atletico Madrid chief dubs Cristiano Ronaldo transfer ‘impossible’ as forward hunts Man Utd exit

ATLETICO MADRID president Enrique Cerezo has claimed the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to the club are "definitely not true". Ronaldo has been claimed to be interested in a controversial switch to Atletico - despite his connections to Real Madrid. But president Cerezo has rubbished reports and insisted a move for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Real Madrid#The Champions League#The Daily Mail#Portuguese#Sunsport#Atletico De Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

How much can England players earn if they win Women’s Euros 2022?

ENGLAND Women are one win away from making European history - and increasing their bank balance too. The Lionesses comfortably booked their spot in the Euro 2022 final having thrashed Sweden at Bramall Lane. But prior to the game, the wages of Sarina Wiegman's team were revealed which included England's...
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
622K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy