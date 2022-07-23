With surging admissions demand, UC aims to grow by 33,000 California students by 2030

I’ve got a bone to pick that SJ Today didn’t even consider East San Jose as one of the best neighborhoods in San Jose. First of all, we have all of the best parks in San Jose — Emma Prusch Farm, Overfelt Chinese Cultural Gardens, Lake Cunningham, just a little further up is Grant Ranch Park and the grand dame of them all Alum Rock Park, which just celebrated its 150th anniversary. Any hiker, biker, walker or stargazer will tell you these are some of the best nature spots in San Jose to visit.
Comments / 0