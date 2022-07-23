ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With surging admissions demand, UC aims to grow by 33,000 California students by 2030

By The Citizen
 4 days ago

The potential enrollment increase at...

californiaglobe.com

Alameda County Sued Over Racial Preferences in Awarding Governmental Contracts

The Californians for Equal Rights Foundation (CFER), along with co-plaintiffs represented by Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), filed a lawsuit against Alameda County on Monday, challenging two public contracting programs that impose race-based preferences for minority-owned companies. For decades, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against using racial quotas in the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA
The Associated Press

Stanford Health Care Ranked in Top 10 by U.S. News & World Report

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Stanford Health Care is among the top 10 hospitals in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726006125/en/ Stanford Health Care ranked in top 10 by U.S. News & World Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Still have questions about California's composting law? Here's what you need to know.

Counties, cities are required to tell the state how much organic waste they're generating by Aug. 1. On an early February morning, the sun rises as a huge trailer filled with food scraps, soiled paper and yard trimmings is hoisted to a near vertical position at Recology's Blossom Valley Organics composting facility in Vernalis in San Joaquin County. Immediately, 25 tons of organic waste tumbles out. It'll soon get sorted by machinery and workers to remove any inorganic materials from the mix. Then starts the two-month-long decomposition process before it becomes compost. About 1,500 tons of organic waste are delivered to the facility every day, including what's generated by Mountain View's commercial businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

Aesthetically controversial UC Berkeley dormitory sold for $113 million

The Enclave Dormitory on 2501 Haste Street at Telegraph Avenue in Southside Berkeley — once described as a “Moorish-Tudor fever dream” — was sold in mid-July for $113 million, Alameda County documents confirm. The Mercury News first reported earlier this month that a Goldman Sachs-owned affiliate...
kalw.org

Whistleblower accuses Santa Clara County water supplier of retaliation over COVID vaccination policy

The San Jose Spotlight reports an anonymous whistleblower calling himself "John Public" commented at a Valley Water meeting on June 28 and released a video on YouTube, which is no longer available, claiming the district's vaccination policy is discriminatory. Valley Water requires all workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
theeagle1069.com

Taxpayers Could Pay All Alimony In CA

Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheSixFifty.com

Vegan variety: 10 Peninsula plant-based restaurants to try now

From vegan sushi rolls to dairy-free ice cream, there’s no shortage of options for plant-based eaters. For plant-based eaters on the Peninsula, it can often feel like there is a lack of fully plant-based restaurants or eateries that carry substantial vegan options. San Francisco may be home to many innovative vegan restaurants, but there are several establishments on the Peninsula serving up delicious plant-based food. This list is in no way exhaustive, but it provides plant-based options for made-to-order cakes, Chinese food, quick bites and more from Mountain View to Daly City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Tenes: East San Jose is the gem of the city

I’ve got a bone to pick that SJ Today didn’t even consider East San Jose as one of the best neighborhoods in San Jose. First of all, we have all of the best parks in San Jose — Emma Prusch Farm, Overfelt Chinese Cultural Gardens, Lake Cunningham, just a little further up is Grant Ranch Park and the grand dame of them all Alum Rock Park, which just celebrated its 150th anniversary. Any hiker, biker, walker or stargazer will tell you these are some of the best nature spots in San Jose to visit.
SAN JOSE, CA

