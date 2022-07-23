I-40 West crash closes fast lane in Greensboro

Traffic stock image

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222 near Exit 222 for Old US-421.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap ® )

The closure began at 11:07 a.m. and lasted until 11:29 a.m.

Maps currently show significant gridlock on the stretch between Mile Marker 221 and Mile Marker 224.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.