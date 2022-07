RJ Young explains why every team in the Big 12 ought to be competitive this season, which should make for more parity in the conference than there has been in a long time. Teams at the top like Oklahoma, Texas, and Baylor likely won’t have an easy path to a conference title with programs like Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech on the rise. Plus, RJ shares his thoughts on Texas Tech’s significant investment into their football program, in the form of a new $200-million football facility and $25,000 NIL contracts to 100 of its players.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO