How to Get Rid of the Chlorine Smell from Pool Floats and Accessories

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dining tables are an essential investment for the home, and the model we choose can say a lot about us. The size, shape, materials, and finishes not only provide a glimpse into our day-to-day but also show how we appreciate food. Perhaps your table is used more for remote work or crafting than it is for dining and entertaining. Regardless of how your dining table serves you and your household, choosing the right one matters. As your Personal Shopper, we visited the Brooklyn headquarters and storefront of West Elm to check out every dining table on the floor. Just as we did with their sofas, we sat at every table (multiple times!) to determine the perfect match for every style and need. Read on to find the West Elm dining table that’s best for you.

5 DAYS AGO