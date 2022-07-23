How to Get Rid of the Chlorine Smell from Pool Floats and Accessories

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Summer is a great time to shop deals before the end of summer vacations and the start of back-to-school. Luckily, Macy’s has got you covered with The Big Home Sale. Right now, you can score up to 60 percent off editor-favorite home essentials, including more than a few that made our Best Lists like the Lauren Ralph Lauren bath towels and these Egyptian cotton percale sheets. To ensure you snag the deepest discounts possible, don’t forget to use the code SHOP at checkout for extra savings! Because a sale as big as this one can be overwhelming, here’s a hand-picked list of AT-favorite items for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and more that you can score for less. From bed sheets to food storage to luggage for your next big trip, these are the deals you don’t want to miss. So sit back, relax, and get ready to add to cart.
