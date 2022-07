U.S. national team defender Chris Richards has completed a transfer to Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Palace, becoming the fourth USMNT player to move to the Premier League this summer after Matt Turner, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. “I grew up watching the Premier League and grew up of course watching [Wilfried] Zaha, so it’ll be cool to spend some time on the field with them [the Palace players] and be a part of this historic club. I’m really excited for it,” Richards told Palace’s official website. “The kind of project I’ve seen [attracted me]....

