ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

For coastal L.A., the hottest days of summer are yet to come

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 4 days ago

Coastal California gets its...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laist.com

What The Startling Low Water Levels In Lake Mead Mean For LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. NASA recently released startling satellite images...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Inches Closer To Avoiding Mask Mandate On Friday – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said today that the county is still seeing declines in all of its major Covid metrics, including slowing case numbers and stabilizing hospitalizations and deaths. She says given the improvements, “we may be positioned to pause the implementation of universal masking,” which is due on Friday. The determination will not be made until Thursday. Ferrer told the L.A. County Board of Supervisors that if the hospital admission rate of new COVID patients falls by Thursday near the rate of 10 per 100,000 residents, it...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

New Hatch Chile Roasting Dates Are Now Simmering

Is it full of ice, or have you used every cube to make a refreshing beverage even more refreshing on these toasty July afternoons?. Perhaps you've eaten all of the fruit pops, too, the ones you had stashed in the back of your freezer, and the ice cream sandwiches, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

409 N JUNE ST, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90004

Listed by Sheri Bienstock with The Bienstock Group. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sited on a 16,000+ sq ft lot sits this newer construction 7366 square foot Mediterranean home on Prime June Street in Hancock Park. Grand 2 story entry w/ sweeping staircase & skylights. Living room w/ beams & fireplace opens to sitting room & backyard. Office (currently used as a game room) off the entry. Formal dining room drenched in sunshine. Large kitchen w/ double islands, double appliances, breakfast room w/ windows to yard opens to large family room w/ double French doors to outside. Full bedroom suite + full bath w/ access to pool + powder room downstairs. Upstairs features master suite + 5 additional family bedrooms, all w/ adjacent bathrooms. Incredible expansive yard w/ large patio for dining, park-like grassy lawn, large pool + spa + deck. Magical estate perfect for true California indoor-outdoor living on the best street in Hancock Park. 3rd St. School District.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal California#Los Angeles Times
Secret LA

36 Free Things To Do In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to multi-million-dollar mansions, custom-made cars worth more than small islands, and, now, crippling gas prices. But there are some ways to enjoy this bustling coastal paradise that won’t bankrupt you; they’ll merely require a little planning. So if you’re just saving up for your next avocado toast or those mounting parking tickets, browse this list of free things to do in LA. There’s nothing better than L.A.’s array of arresting natural landscapes and mesmerizing lines of the architectural landmarks, except seeing them bathed in the golden haze of a sunset. Witnessing “magic hour” is an essential ritual in this city and is also absolutely free. Pick a spot from our list of 10 best places to catch a sunset here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Michelin-Level Chef Fuses Indian Flavors at This Long Beach Hotspot

“Indian cuisine has a depth,” says chef Manjunath Mural of Long Beach’s newly opened Cali Chilli. “It has history, traditions, ingredients, and techniques — but it is still common to define it as ‘niche.’ It’s often kept to the genre of ‘family restaurant’ in many parts of the world, where it’s not real Indian food if it isn’t cheap and doesn’t have some type of chicken tikka on the menu.”
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
PLANetizen

Could L.A. Be a 15-Minute City?

A coalition of planners, architects, and advocates think Los Angeles—“the ultimate car city”—can become a 15-minute city. That is, with better planning, most residents could reach their daily needs within a 15-minute walking, biking, or public transit trip, reports Erin Stone in LAist. According to Jenny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Los Angeles, CA — 30 Top Places!

Los Angeles, also known as the City of Angels or LA, is a gorgeous metropolis in Southern California. It is home to an impressive array of dining choices, perfectly suiting your every craving, appetite, diet, and budget. You can find eateries offering a laid-back ambiance for a leisurely morning, spots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For August 2022

You may have seen that a few weeks ago we published a handy list of things to do with kids in Los Angeles for the summer. In the course of researching that post, I became ultra familiar with the ticketing policies for kids and toddlers at regional cultural institutions and botanic gardens. Turns out, there are quite a few offering gratis admission for the little ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy