Great times at Senior Citizens Day

Administrative Assistant

The 131st Adams County Fair was filled with fun all around. On Senior Citizens Day, we had quite a crowd and all appeared to have a great time. There was a light breakfast available and later Snappy’s Tomato Pizza for lunch.

Our kick-off was Maria Sexton singing “The National Anthem”, then rocked us all with, “Locomotion”, “Twist and Shout” and rounded out with, “God Bless The USA”. Maria is such an energetic performer and always a joy to have with us. Thank you, Maria!

The “Carnival Games” during the event were also a big hit. We all enjoyed watching the participants playing. “Knock Over The Cans” with a bean bag was the crowd favorite.

There was also a “Crowning” ceremony for Wisest Man, Wisest Woman and the Most Loyal Couple. Winners were:

• Wilbur C. Morrison – Wisest Man at 91.5 years young;

• Betty DeAtley – Wisest Woman at 89 years young

• Karen and Dennis Stanhope – Most Loyal Couple, married for 57 years.

Congratulations to you all!

Many people worked together to put on this event and we are grateful for the people who volunteered their time and talent, Scott McFarland for being our D.J., and Maria Sexton for performing. A most notable “Thank You” to Jason Francis, ACRMC and Rhonda McFarland, ACRMC for being the biggest organizers for the event.

From the Ohio Department of Aging – During extreme weather (including very hot days), check on older neighbors and loved ones to ensure they are safe and healthy. Key questions to ask include:

· Do they have safe food and water?

· Is the temperature in their home comfortable and conditions safe?

· Do they need medical attention?

· Do they have electricity?

· Do they have alternatives for medical equipment that requires electricity?

· Who will help if they need it?

Summer Cooling Program has begun. Please contact ABCAP in Winchester for guidelines and other information at 1-800-233-7891. To schedule an appointment, please contact the toll-free automated number at 1-567-268-1009.

A Bit of Humor – The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?

Answer: Footsteps.

Just A Thought: “While we may not be able to control all that happens to us, we can control what happens inside us.” ~ Benjamin Franklin