ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Great times at Senior Citizens Day

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago

Administrative Assistant

The 131st Adams County Fair was filled with fun all around. On Senior Citizens Day, we had quite a crowd and all appeared to have a great time. There was a light breakfast available and later Snappy’s Tomato Pizza for lunch.

Our kick-off was Maria Sexton singing “The National Anthem”, then rocked us all with, “Locomotion”, “Twist and Shout” and rounded out with, “God Bless The USA”. Maria is such an energetic performer and always a joy to have with us. Thank you, Maria!

The “Carnival Games” during the event were also a big hit. We all enjoyed watching the participants playing. “Knock Over The Cans” with a bean bag was the crowd favorite.

There was also a “Crowning” ceremony for Wisest Man, Wisest Woman and the Most Loyal Couple. Winners were:

• Wilbur C. Morrison – Wisest Man at 91.5 years young;

• Betty DeAtley – Wisest Woman at 89 years young

• Karen and Dennis Stanhope – Most Loyal Couple, married for 57 years.

Congratulations to you all!

Many people worked together to put on this event and we are grateful for the people who volunteered their time and talent, Scott McFarland for being our D.J., and Maria Sexton for performing. A most notable “Thank You” to Jason Francis, ACRMC and Rhonda McFarland, ACRMC for being the biggest organizers for the event.

From the Ohio Department of Aging – During extreme weather (including very hot days), check on older neighbors and loved ones to ensure they are safe and healthy. Key questions to ask include:

· Do they have safe food and water?

· Is the temperature in their home comfortable and conditions safe?

· Do they need medical attention?

· Do they have electricity?

· Do they have alternatives for medical equipment that requires electricity?

· Who will help if they need it?

Summer Cooling Program has begun. Please contact ABCAP in Winchester for guidelines and other information at 1-800-233-7891. To schedule an appointment, please contact the toll-free automated number at 1-567-268-1009.

A Bit of Humor – The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?

Answer: Footsteps.

Just A Thought: “While we may not be able to control all that happens to us, we can control what happens inside us.” ~ Benjamin Franklin

Comments / 0

Related
People's Defender

Its a wrap and a ‘rap’!

We were walking on sunshine all week long at the Adams County Fair. Royalty, rides, concerts, competitions, demolitions, and displays – how’s that for some alliteration? The Defender highlighted many fair activities this week and wants to congratulate all the participants and winners from the various events. 4-H...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Adams County, OH
Government
County
Adams County, OH
People's Defender

Megan Black ends outstanding 4-H Show Career

Megan Black might be ending her 4-H career with the Adams County Junior Dairymen after 13 years, but she will continue to do open shows at Nationals. She shows market lambs, market goats, market hogs, feeding calves, breeding heifers, and breeding goats. Megan also works at Maplecrest Farms, managing their Angus cattle and recently graduated from North Adams High School. She will attend Southern State’s nursing program in the fall.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
People's Defender

Andy Scott

Andy Scott, 63, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born March 4, 1959 in West Union, son of Betty Chandler Scott of West Union and the late Joseph Darrell Scott. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Pam Burson Scott.
MANCHESTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Carnival Games#Snappy S Tomato Pizza#Acrmc
People's Defender

Happy 99th Birthday Esta Carter

“Honesty will get you farther in life than lies ever could” (unknown). Esta Carter attributes her 99th Birthday celebration to a lifetime of honesty. She was born on June 8, 1923, and today, her kitchen table overflows with flowers and cards. It was a privilege to sit and talk with Esta as she shared some highlights of the past 99 years.
MANCHESTER, OH
People's Defender

Judge Spencer initiates CASA program in Adams County

Children in foster care need a spokesperson. Will you be their voice? Judge Brett Spencer recognized the need of the over 200 children in the system and has initiated plans for an Adams County CASA program. In May, Judge Spencer met with Scioto County Juvenile Court Judge Alan Lemons and his court staff. That meeting led to a recent discussion with Cortney Reiser, Executive Director of Scioto County Juvenile Court CASA Program, about implementing this program locally.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
People's Defender

Donna Norvell

Donna Norvell, 82, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born March 22
MANCHESTER, OH
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy