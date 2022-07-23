ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Employee Shot in Face at Hot Dog Restaurant Service Window: Police

By Xander Landen
 4 days ago
Local law enforcement said Friday that they believe the shooting may have followed an argument that happened earlier in the...

Lorri Mendoza Alsot
4d ago

This place is real Maxwell street polish are to die for! The only problem is its in a bad neighborhood in chicago. I've been there alot when I was young. Now I won't go thete becareful it's so bad. I'm sure that picture wasn't from when he was shot but he'll ya alot of people go there because the food is so good!

21
VotedBideNowImCryin
3d ago

been there before....always gotta watch your back. projects right across the street. drug dealers and hooked everywhere. conceal carry at all times.

11
silly rabbit
3d ago

uhhhhh.... why are they misleading in this story showing a Costco food counter? must be liberal news... always deceiving people.

17
 

CBS Chicago

Subway worker shot during attempted robbery in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Subway worker is in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery attempt early overnight in Belmont Cragin.Police said, just before 3 a.m., a man entered the Subway at the corner of Cicero and Fullerton avenues, walked up to the clerk, and demanded money from the register.When the clerk refused, the gunman shot him multiple times, and ran off. The victim, a 23-year-old man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.Surveillance video from a business next door shows the moments leading up to the shooting, as a silver SUV pulled up outside the Subway. A couple minutes passed before someone got out of the front passenger seat and walked inside the restaurant.The video doesn't show what happened inside the Subway, but does show the SUV driving off after the shooting.A short time later, police and paramedics show up, and the wounded employee is wheeled out of the restaurant on a stretcher.No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CICERO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 38, shot in neck during fight in Gresham

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and critically wounded during a fight early Tuesday in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. The 38-year-old was fighting with a male she knew around 2 a.m. in a residence the 8500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said. She was shot in the neck and transported...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Person found dead on CTA tracks in South Loop: police

CHICAGO — A person was found dead on CTA L tracks in the South Loop, according to Chicago police. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South State Street around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and discovered an unidentified male on the tracks who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police warn of carjacking, armed robbery spree in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning the public about a string of robberies and carjackings committed by a group that typically operates as a foursome. The group hijacks a vehicle, often an Uber, and then uses the car to commit armed robberies or other carjackings, according to a Chicago police alert.
CHICAGO, IL
Phoenix, IL
enewspf.com

Police Track Stolen Credit Cards to Richton Park Walmart

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A man who allegedly stole credit cards from an unlocked car on McCarthy Road Saturday tried to make sizeable purchases at the Walmart in Richton Park, police said in a report. An officer was dispatched to McCarthy Road at around 8:00 AM on July 23 to investigate...
RICHTON PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Despite shootings down overall in Chicago, some North Side neighborhoods see increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the weekend, 64 people were shot in Chicago.The city's top cop said that's actually much better than the violence we saw during the same weekend last year.But CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found the picture on the North Side of the city tells a different story.CPD Superintendent David Brown was right. Shootings are down citywide this year compared to 2021, but on the North Side, shootings are actually on the rise.One stretch of Division Street in Old Town was uneventful on Monday.But two women shot in an alley along the popular nightlife strip were two of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with attempted murder in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO - A man was charged in the shooting of another man last May in the South Chicago neighborhood. Reggie Dugar, 41, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 32-year-old man on May 22 in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to police. Dugar, of West Garfield...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Police Blocked Off Bellwood Block For Hours Looking For Suspect

Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
BELLWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing inside a residence around 10:34 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the home in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Apartment burglaries reported on the Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents in Cragin, Belmont Central and Portage Park about a series of recent apartment burglaries in the Northwest Side neighborhoods. In each incident, the burglar enters the apartment through the front or back door by breaking the glass or forcibly breaking the door, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek men in connection with armed robbery on CTA Red Line platform

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help locating two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery last week at a CTA Red Line station on the South Side. About 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the two men approached two 18-year-old women who were standing on a train platform at the 95th Street Station, and took their personal property after an argument, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three shot while leaving funeral service at Chicago church

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least three people were shot outside a church on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 0-100 block of East 108th Street around 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. The three men were leaving a funeral service when a gray sedan drove by and someone inside started shooting, striking the victims who were standing outside. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen shoulder and leg and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old man was struck in the upper thigh and was also transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 
CHICAGO, IL
