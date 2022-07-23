Employee Shot in Face at Hot Dog Restaurant Service Window: Police

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Subway worker is in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery attempt early overnight in Belmont Cragin.Police said, just before 3 a.m., a man entered the Subway at the corner of Cicero and Fullerton avenues, walked up to the clerk, and demanded money from the register.When the clerk refused, the gunman shot him multiple times, and ran off. The victim, a 23-year-old man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.Surveillance video from a business next door shows the moments leading up to the shooting, as a silver SUV pulled up outside the Subway. A couple minutes passed before someone got out of the front passenger seat and walked inside the restaurant.The video doesn't show what happened inside the Subway, but does show the SUV driving off after the shooting.A short time later, police and paramedics show up, and the wounded employee is wheeled out of the restaurant on a stretcher.No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Five detectives were investigating.

CICERO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO