Pretty Yende Cancels Second Performance of ‘La Traviata’ at Teatro San Carlo

The Schwabacher Recital Series is set to present baritone Sidney Outlaw and pianist Warren Jones in the final concert of the 2022 showcase. The recital will be held on July 28 in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and will focus on the two artists’ recent recorded collaboration, “Lament,” which pays homage to 20th-century American song including works by Ricky Ian Gordon, Robert Owens, Dorothy Rudd Moore, Harry T. Burleigh and the texts of Langston Hughes, Claude McKay, Frederick Douglass and Adela Cory. The concert will conclude with a selection of spirituals.
Comments / 1