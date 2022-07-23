ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretty Yende Cancels Second Performance of ‘La Traviata’ at Teatro San Carlo

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: Elena Cherkashyna) The Teatro San Carlo has announced a cast change for its production of “La Traviata.”. The company noted that Pretty Yende has canceled her second performance of the run on...

operawire.com

Comments / 1

operawire.com

Obituary: Bramwell Tovey, Principal Conductor & Artistic Director of Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, Dies at 69

Principal conductor and artistic director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra (RIPO), Bramwell Tovey, died at 69 on July 12, 2022, a day after his birthday. In May 2019, Bramwell was diagnosed with cancer—a rare type of sarcoma, and after surgery in June 2021, he was declared cancer free. Unfortunately, it returned in January 2022.
operawire.com

New York OperaFest to Become”NYOA Next!”

After closing its recent run of concerts New York OperaFest has announced its rebranding. In 2023 New York OperaFest will be known as “NYOA Next!”. The New York Opera Alliance (NYOA) Board President Marianna Mott Newirth said “Opera is changing, and NYOA is changing opera!”. Beginning in 2011,...
operawire.com

Sasha Cooke & Briana Elyse Hunter Lead Kaufman Music Center’s 2022-23 Season

The Kaufman Music Center has announced its 2022-23 season. VOCES8 perform Choral Dances: Wm. Byrd to V. Morrison. VOCES8 will showcase “Underneath the Stars,” which includes music by Byrd, Britten, Gibbons, Smith, Schütz, Rheinberger, and Alfvén, among others. Performance Date: Oct. 14, 2022. Briana Elyse Hunter...
operawire.com

Victorian Opera Appoints Stuart Maunder as Upcoming Artistic Director

Victorian Opera has announced that Stuart Maunder has been appointed as its next Artistic Director. He is set to begin this new role in October 2023, just before the departure of current Artistic Director Richard Mills. Maunder brings with him decades of experience in stage management and administration, having worked...
operawire.com

Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini Announces 2022-23 Season

The Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini in Parma, Italy has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, we will only focus on the vocal performances. Georg Friedrich Händel “Messiah” will be performed by Sandrine Piau, Sara Mingardo Levy Sekgapane, and Luca Tittoto. Enrico Onofri conducts. Performance...
operawire.com

Festival d’Aix-en-Provence 2022 Review: Idomeneo

Miyagi’s Reading Misfires To Create A Static & Dull Staging. As a rule of thumb, you know that if you have to rely on the director’s program notes to make sense of what is happening on stage, then the production is likely to disappoint. Of course, even in...
operawire.com

Teatro San Carlo Announces New Cast Change for ‘La Traviata’

The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has announced a cast change for its production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.”. The company noted that Gabriele Viviani will sing the role of Germont on July 27 and 29 replacing Carlos Alvarez. It is the second cast change for the production which...
operawire.com

Santa Fe Opera to Broadcast & Screen 2022 Season Operas

The Santa Fe Opera has announced the return of free Opera in the Park screenings in Albuquerque and Santa Fe and Radio Broadcasts with 95.5 KHFM Classical Public Radio. Albuquerque residents will have a chance to experience a free screening of Bizet’s “Carmen,” at Civic Plaza on August 28. The live-recorded production will be presented on a large-scale, professional projection system and audio will be broadcast via outdoor speakers. On-site concessions and instant, on-screen translations in English and Spanish will be available.
operawire.com

Julie Fuchs Signs with Sony Classical

Sony Classical has signed Julie Fuchs to an exclusive contract. In a statement, the company said, “Fuchs has established herself as one the most exciting opera singers of her generation.”. The soprano’s first album for the company will be dedicated entirely to Mozart and will be released in November...
operawire.com

Boston Camerata Announces 2022-23 Season

The Boston Camerata has announced its 2022-23 Season. “The times we live in call out so many feelings,” says Camerata Artistic Director Anne Azéma. “You can experience them all across our different concert presentations.”. The season, subtitled “Light and Shadow,” opens with a program of music for...
operawire.com

Toledo Opera to Present ‘Blue’

Toledo Opera will present Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s new opera “Blue.”. The work will be presented on August 26 and August 28 at 2 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre in Toledo, Ohio. The work, which is influenced by gospel music and uses vivid flashbacks, places timely issues...
operawire.com

Deutsche Grammophon Expands Relationship with Bayreuth Festival

Deutsche Grammophon has announced that it will once again be the exclusive international media partner of the Bayreuth Festival 2022. The company noted that it will expand its longstanding partnership as it will build on the benchmark standards of online streaming that the partnership has set in the last two years.
operawire.com

Grace Bumbry Receives Award in Martina Franca

Legendary singer Grace Bumbry was honored at the Festival Valle Della d’Itra in Martina Franca, Italy. The singer received the Premio Rodolfo Celletti at the conclusion of a performance of “Beatrice di Tenda” at the Palazo Ducale on July 26. The festival’s president Alessandro Caroli and the...
operawire.com

Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones to Perform in Schwabacher Recital Series

The Schwabacher Recital Series is set to present baritone Sidney Outlaw and pianist Warren Jones in the final concert of the 2022 showcase. The recital will be held on July 28 in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and will focus on the two artists’ recent recorded collaboration, “Lament,” which pays homage to 20th-century American song including works by Ricky Ian Gordon, Robert Owens, Dorothy Rudd Moore, Harry T. Burleigh and the texts of Langston Hughes, Claude McKay, Frederick Douglass and Adela Cory. The concert will conclude with a selection of spirituals.
operawire.com

Jonathon Heyward Named Music Director of Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced 29-year-old American conductor Jonathon Heyward as Music Director and holder of the Harvey M. and Lyn P. Meyerhoff Chair. Heyward’s five-year contract begins in the 2023-24 season. He will also direct upcoming events in May 2023. His appointment follows that of trailblazer Marin Alsop...
operawire.com

‘A Child in Striped Pyjamas’ to Make World Premiere in London

“A Child in Striped Pyjamas” is set to make its world premiere in London. The opera, which tells the story of a Jewish Child and a German Child who are separated by barbed wire and form a friendship, will open on Jan. 11 and 12 at The Cockpit Theatre, London.
