Pretty Yende Cancels Second Performance of ‘La Traviata’ at Teatro San Carlo

The Santa Fe Opera has announced the return of free Opera in the Park screenings in Albuquerque and Santa Fe and Radio Broadcasts with 95.5 KHFM Classical Public Radio. Albuquerque residents will have a chance to experience a free screening of Bizet’s “Carmen,” at Civic Plaza on August 28. The live-recorded production will be presented on a large-scale, professional projection system and audio will be broadcast via outdoor speakers. On-site concessions and instant, on-screen translations in English and Spanish will be available.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 16 HOURS AGO