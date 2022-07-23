ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s office working on situation as 15 dogs reported chained in heat

By Adam Duke
 4 days ago
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from Sweet Buffalo, 15 dogs have allegedly been chained outside in the heat with no food or water in Chautauqua County.

A representative from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the office is aware of the situation and has been working on it for a few days. The Sheriff’s office was unable to release further information at the moment, however they said they are looking into the situation. Officers were reportedly on-scene Thursday and Friday and said the dogs had water upon their most recent check.

The Sweet Buffalo Facebook post said Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue, as well as other rescues, attempted to help the dogs, despite being at capacity, but nothing could be done.

“This advocacy was being done in silence, but now we’ve just learned that no immediate action will be taken to remove the dogs from the property to safety,” the post said. “Diamonds was not allowed to check on the dogs or bring them food or water. (Cattaraugus) County SPCA even offered to take a few dogs even though they are at capacity too.”

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021.

Comments / 11

Jenny Benson
3d ago

working on it ?! they are chained up with no food & water in this heat and they ARE WORKING ON IT?! It should be done & handled.

Reply
9
123@3
3d ago

Poor pups 😩 lets chain the owner outside for the remainder of the summer. No food or water.

Reply
5
