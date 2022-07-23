ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Disappointed with State Fair cancellations? Refunds are on the way

KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055ay2_0gqIhVa500

MINOT (KXNet) — The North Dakota State Fair has quite a few musical guests lined up over the summer series — including Old Dominion, Elvie Shane, and Cody Johnson. The performance on opening night, in particular, was scheduled to be famed musician Kid Rock.

Unfortunately, storm conditions during the scheduled concert time forced the fair to cancel the show — leaving many fans upset that Kid Rock’s performance did not happen. Fortunately, the fair has claimed they will be offering refunds to all individuals who purchased tickets for the original event.

For more information about the fair’s refund policy, visit their website , email ndsf@minot.com , or call 701-857-7620.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
Hot 97-5

[VIDEO] Near Miss Tornado At North Dakota State Fair?

Scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled across this incredible video. It captures Friday night's weather scare. It looks like there's a formation of a tornado behind the main stage at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot. Take a look at this:. A woman named Donna Murschel-Helgeson shared this video to...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Dino digs draw people to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Finding a fossil opens the window to history and with each discovery, people are more intrigued. The Paleontology Database puts North Dakota at 11th among states with the most fossil finds. Since 2017, 67-million-year-old Edmontosaurus, Triceratops, and Tyrannosaurus fossils have been discovered at North Dakota Geological Survey Paleontology’s public dig site south of Mandan.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic prepares for it final day Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is preparing for what could be its final day of performing procedures, with a trigger ban due to take effect Thursday that will likely force patients to travel hundreds of miles to receive care pending the clinic’s relocation across the border to Minnesota. Barring a judge’s […]
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Four finalists named for North Dakota 2023 Teacher of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teachers in Grand Forks, Hunter, Linton and Bismarck are finalists for the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Award. Ivona Todorovic, of Grand Forks, an English Language instructor at Grand Forks Red River High School who teaches students who are not native English speakers;
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Cody Johnson
KFYR-TV

KMOT Pride of Dakota Day at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Monday is KMOT Pride of Dakota day out at the North Dakota State Fair. Pride of Dakota supports this state’s home grown businesses. They had a lunch at the fair provided by Pride of Dakota Businesses from hot dogs, chips, etc., and the proceeds went to support the Future Farmers of America.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Former Governor’s Mansion summer activities

North Dakota is a melting pot of people and cultures from all across the world, and the former Governor’s mansion is hosting an event to teach kids — and parents — the history behind that recipe for success. The Governor’s Mansion has been hosting free educational events...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Are women in North Dakota living their best life?

North Dakota ties with South Dakota for first place in lowest unemployment rate for women. But it doesn't rank in the top five for median pay. The other states that are ranked just below the Dakotas include Utah, Montana, Nebraska, and New Hampshire.
POLITICS
Montana Talks

I’ve Stayed in Shady Montana Hotels Before. This One is the Worst

Ok, so I'm not a hotel snob by any means. I totally understand that different people can afford different levels of luxury (or lack thereof) while traveling. Occasionally we will splurge on a really nice hotel. Usually, we choose somewhat affordable chain motels and sometimes we book whatever is cheap if we're just looking for a clean, quiet place to crash for a few hours before hitting the road again. After being burned a few times, I'm now very skeptical of anything that books for less than $100 per night. However, sometimes you have no choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Travel blogger takes unique journey to ND

Sherry Ott is a travel blogger who travels around the world and writes about her experiences. Her latest adventure is right here in the Peace Garden State, with plans to move on to neighboring states. “During the pandemic, I took up biking because I couldn’t travel any longer outside of the country. I took up […]
TRAVEL
KX News

How avian influenza has impacted North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Avian influenza appears to be winding down across the United States, following a precipitous drop off in reported cases since April. So far, zero commercial flocks and just seven backyard flocks have been reported in July. Since the outbreak began in January 2022, more than 40 million birds across 201 counties […]
ANIMALS
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy