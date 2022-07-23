ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado voters will decide in November whether to decriminalize magic mushrooms

By Jesse Paul The Colorado Sun
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado voters will decide in November whether to decriminalize the possession and use of “magic” mushrooms and allow the creation of “healing centers” where people would be allowed to...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 3

Kael
4d ago

Good. They have been proven to be extremely effective in treating PTSD. It's about time we started allowing people access to natural substances that are beneficial. It's the pharmaceutical companies that don't want us to have access to these things.

Reply
2
