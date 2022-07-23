Colorado voters will decide in November whether to decriminalize magic mushrooms

State leaders gathered Friday, July 22, to discuss the next steps of relocating wolves back to Colorado, and this time, funding and management were on the table. Keystone Policy Center has been facilitating the process as a third-party, collaborating with a stakeholder advisory group and a technical working group. Julie Shapiro, natural resources center director for Keystone Policy Center, said that the stakeholder group had come to a consensus on three potential funding sources for the reintroduction. Funding would go toward various aspects of the process besides just the introduction itself. Shapiro said that could include staffing, logistics, conflict management, compensation and outreach.
