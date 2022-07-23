ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Florida Man Killed Girlfriend, Told 911 ‘She Shot Herself in the Head’ Weeks After She Declined to Press Charges Because ‘He Has a Beautiful Side to Him’

By Jerry Lambe
 4 days ago
A 39-year-old Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, then called 911 and falsely told police that the woman shot herself in the head, authorities say. Sean Booth Chidester was taken into custody and charged with one count each of dangerous and depraved murder without...

Rick
4d ago

An unbelievable aura of extreme intelligence just radiates from this guy, whose measured IQ was confirmed to equal that of a used roof shingle.

Jayne Chiwawa Moline
3d ago

I'm glad they arrested him. Those who are being abused need to trust the decision of the authorities when an abuser is arrested. An abuser doesn't change their stripes. When they show their "good" side, it's a manipulation to gain your confidence to continue the abuse. Been there...

Mandy Barnett
3d ago

Not sure exactly what the laws are in Florida in reference to domestic violence but in Louisiana if the victim decides to not press charges, then the state picks up the charges. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of this woman.

