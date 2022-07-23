ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Lines of the Week (July 15-21): ‘It’s Only 9 p.m., the 9 a.m. of Nights’

By TV Insider Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TV rollout was strong as ever this week — which seems to be a trend this summer — with some series just kicking off while others are edging closer to their finales. Regardless of...

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik to Split Hosting Duties for Season 39

It appears that Jeopardy! is going to continue with its current formula as Season 39 will see Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik return to alternate hosting duties. Jennings and Bialik will be the official co-hosts of the fan-favorite game show for the whole season, according to TV Line. Since longtime host Alex Trebek died in late 2020, it’s been a race to find a replacement that feels right, and it would seem that this combination is it.
Shania Twain’s Story, Mystery of Flight MH370, ‘Shadows’ Goes to Market, Podcast Rivalry on ‘Murders’

Shania Twain reflects on her life and career in a new documentary timed to the digital release of a compilation album. A History special explores the mysterious 2014 disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, with 239 lost souls. What We Do in the Shadows visits a supernatural Night Market. A rival podcast puts the Only Murders in the Building heroes on the defensive.
The Awards Season Lineup Has a Big, Martin Scorsese-Shaped Hole in It

Click here to read the full article. It’s been nearly three years since “The Irishman” debuted at the New York Film Festival, when it was hailed as a late-period masterpiece by Martin Scorsese. Since then, audiences have been waiting for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which has Scorsese directing his and Eric Roth’s adaptation of a David Grann non-fiction bestseller about the mysterious murders of Osage Nation members over their oil wealth. Production wrapped last October, suggesting that a fall 2022 awards push might follow. Nah. Yesterday came word that “Killers of the Flower Moon” definitely won’t be released until 2023....
Peacock Orders Gladiatorial Epic ‘Those About to Die’ to Series With Roland Emmerich Directing

Gladiators are coming to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered Those About to Die, a gladiatorial epic drama inspired by the nonfiction classic of the same name from acclaimed author Daniel Mannix, to series. The “large-scale drama” is “set within the spectacular, complex, and corrupt world of gladiatorial sports in Ancient Rome,” according to Peacock. It “introduces an ensemble of diverse characters across the many layers of Roman society where sports, politics, and business intersect and collide.” Roland Emmerich is set to direct and executive produce.
‘Law & Order’ & ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Paul Sorvino Dies at 83

Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino has died. The actor known for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s hit was 83. News of Sorvino’s death was announced by his wife Dee Dee. According to his publicist, Roger Neal, Sorvino died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday, July 25. The late actor was the father of Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino who currently stars in Starz comedy Shining Vale.
‘Kung Fu’: Ben Levin & Kim Rhodes Join Season 3 Of CW Series As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Legacies alum Ben Levin and Kim Rhodes (Supernatural) have joined the upcoming third season of CW’s Kung Fu in heavily recurring roles. Levin will play Bo, a barista/vigilante who lives across the Bay in Oakland. He’s cool, smart, and strong with a jack-of-all-trades fighting style. His extracurricular crime fighting leads to a collision with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her siblings. New in town and far from home, Bo’s eager to pitch in with the Shen family’s adventures, and to fight by Nicky’s side. Rhodes will portray Carrie, a blunt, funny professional who works as...
‘America’s Got Talent’: A Long-Standing Bit Returns & More Highlights From Episode 8 (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 8.]. America’s Got Talent Season 17 returned with a new group of memorable auditions this week. And if anything sticks in viewers’ minds from this episode, it’ll be the performers who are unapologetically themselves. There was a self-described “sideshow freak” sword-swallower who Howie Mandel called the “Beetlejuice of side shows,” a singer who lives her life as a fairy, and more.
‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Still Alive, His Death Announced in Error

Leave It to Beaver star Tony Dow is still alive and fighting after it was mistakenly reported that the actor had died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Dow’s son and management team cleared up the confusion on Tuesday night, attributing the error to the distraught state of Dow’s wife. “This is a difficult time,” Dow’s son Christopher Dow wrote on the actor’s Facebook page. “Dad is at home, under hospice care, and in his last hours. My wife and I are by his side along with many friends that have visited. He has a fighting heart.”
Netflix Releases Trailer For Documentary on Software Pioneer John McAfee (VIDEO)

The late computer programmer and businessman John McAfee, who invented the McAfee Anti-Virus software, is set to be the subject of a premium Netflix documentary. As seen in the new trailer (watch below), the documentary charts the movements of McAfee after he went on the run amid a homicide investigation into the murder of his neighbor Gregory Faull. The infamous software mogul invited a camera crew to film him while he attempted to evade the authorities. He was eventually arrested and faked two heart attacks to buy time for his lawyers to file appeals.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (July 25-31): ‘The Resort,’ ‘Paper Girls’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 25-31.
Inside ‘Light & Magic,’ ‘High School Musical’ Gets ‘Frozen,’ Virtual Reality Gets Real, Mechashark and Shark Dome

A six-part docuseries goes behind the scenes of the pioneering special-effects company Industrial Light & Magic. A new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series heads to summer camp, with Frozen on the agenda. An HBO documentary filmed entirely in virtual reality profiles communities and relationships forged within the world of VR Chat. Shark Week highlights include an adventure aboard a Mechashark submersible and the creation of a Shark Dome research platform.
‘Blue Bloods’: What Were the Stars’ First TV Roles?

After 12 seasons as the Reagans (and those closest to them), chances are Blue Bloods (or one of their other more recent roles) might be the first thing you think of when you think of the stars on TV. But each member of the cast got their starts elsewhere (and...
‘Chucky’: Glen/Glenda Return in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Everyone’s favorite killer doll is back, and he’s not coming alone, as seen in the newly released trailer for the upcoming second season of the USA Network‘s Chucky. The teaser (watch below) was unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend and shows the surviving teens of Season 1, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), as they attempt to return to regular life at their new Catholic school. But the demonic doll isn’t done tormenting these terrified teends just yet. “Wanna pray?” he cackles as he ambushes one of the school’s nuns.
Ask Matt: ‘Chad’s Vanishing Act and the Future of Scripted Cable

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
‘Thai Cave Rescue’ Drama Series: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date

The long-anticipated Netflix drama about the miraculous 2018 cave rescue of Thailand’s Wild Boars youth soccer team finally has a premiere date of Thursday, September 22, 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six-episode limited series, Thai Cave Rescue, was filmed entirely in Thailand. It will follow the real-life...
