Best Lines of the Week (July 15-21): ‘It’s Only 9 p.m., the 9 a.m. of Nights’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Legacies alum Ben Levin and Kim Rhodes (Supernatural) have joined the upcoming third season of CW’s Kung Fu in heavily recurring roles.
Levin will play Bo, a barista/vigilante who lives across the Bay in Oakland. He’s cool, smart, and strong with a jack-of-all-trades fighting style. His extracurricular crime fighting leads to a collision with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her siblings. New in town and far from home, Bo’s eager to pitch in with the Shen family’s adventures, and to fight by Nicky’s side.
Rhodes will portray Carrie, a blunt, funny professional who works as...
Comments / 0