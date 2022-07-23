ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber Eats driver thrown off bridge in Mexico during argument

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
 4 days ago
The Uber eats driver threw a punch at the other man, escalating the roadside feud, video shows.

An Uber Eats driver was thrown off a bridge in Mexico after what appeared to be a road rage confrontation.

Surveillance video showed a 26-year-old Uber Eats motorbike driver identified only as Guillermo, still wearing his helmet, in an argument with a man and a woman who’d been driving on a bridge in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico last week, the Sun reported.

The fight grew heated and the male driver shoved Guillermo. The man’s female companion also pushed him, the video showed.

At one point, Guillermo appeared to walk away but was drawn back into the fight and threw a punch at the other man. The two fought until the other man shoved Guillermo over a metal barrier and off the bridge.

He survived, the Sun reported, but was hospitalized with a broken left leg.

Authorities in Mexico are investigating, but the driver of the vehicle is still at large, the Sun said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post

